The Ibrox club had lined up a deal for the ex-Dundee midfielder, but a change in ownership ended their pursuit

Rangers have been told they made a huge mistake by not signing former Dundee midfielder Josh Mulligan this summer.

It was reported that the Ibrox club had lined up the 22-year-old on a free transfer, with the players set to follow in the footsteps of his ex-Dens Park team-mate Lyall Cameron.

However, a change in ownership and a new managerial appointment led the Light Blues to move on to other targets, with Mulligan signing for Scottish Premiership rivals Hibs instead.

And he has got off to a hugely impressive start to life at Easter Road, both domestically and in European competition. The 16-capped Scotland Under-21 star continued his rich vein of form by scoring against Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup at the weekend.

And Hibees hero Tam McManus reckons Rangers will now be regretting their decision not to snap him up.

Writing in his Daily Record column, McManus said: “It’s a massive mistake from Rangers not to have signed Josh Mulligan. Their loss has been very much Hibs’ gain.

“Everyone knows that Rangers were in from Mulligan before their American-led takeover. Russell Martin then came in and didn’t really fancy him. That opened the door for Hibs.

“From what I have seen from him so far he has been an absolute standout at Easter Road. I thought he was brilliant against Livingston and in the European games, especially against Partizan Belgrade.

Former Dundee star hailed for possessing ‘great engine’

“His engine for 120 minutes against Partizan was outstanding. He was up and down the whole part of the game and had a real energy. He’s just one of the guys you know what you’re getting.

“He’s really, really fit, talented and Scottish, which is great as well. I’ve liked him for a number of years at Dundee, from when they were down in the Championship and then won promotion back to the Premiership.

“He can play in numerous positions and he’s got a great engine. The only real thing he was lacking was a finished product. But if he scores more goals like he did at the weekend then the Hibs fans will be delighted.

“Mulligan has made a brilliant start to his Hibs’ career and hopefully it continues against Legia Warsaw in the Europa Conference League play-off.”