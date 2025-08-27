Ally McCoist was left seething in Belgium after Rangers’ start to their Champions League play-off second leg.

Rangers icon Ally McCoist was left in a fit of anger inside 10 minutes as his former side’s Champions League play-off began to disintegrate before them.

Already 3-1 down from the first leg against Club Brugge at Ibrox, Russell Martin’s side needed a good start to give them any chance of progress. But the Belgian side had the ball in the net inside five minutes through Nicolo Tresoldi and three minutes later as they threatened to break through again, Max Aarons was shown a straight red.

The on-loan Bournemouth player hauled down Christos Tzolis to leave his side down a man alongside while trailing by three in the tie. Club hero Ally McCoist was on co commentary duty for TNT Sports and could not believe what he watching as the game got away from them again. In the first leg, Wolves loanee Nasser Djiga and goalkeeper Jack Butland got involved in a mix up to concede the first and it was 3-0 after just 21 minutes.

Ally McCoist airs Rangers anger

On the first goal, it was the left hand side of the defence that got the brunt of McCoist’s fury, Wolves man Djiga and Brentford loanee Jayden Meghoma. He said: “It’s a beautiful goal and well worked on the left hand side. Tremendous cross, centre back sleeping, look at Djiga.

“No idea about the player behind him, no talking at all from Meghoma in the left back position. Left side of the central defence a joke there. It’s a good ball in but absolutely no communication at all between the left centre back and the left-back.”

Then Aarons’ red card provided even more astonishment. McCoist continued: “I mean, what is he thinking about, it is a punt up the pitch. I mean, that is embarrassing defending, it’s schoolboy defending. Just get goal side of him and match the run. It is absolute car crash material, it really is.”

Max Aarons Rangers red card reaction

The bafflement continued on Sportsound’s coverage of the game when it came to the first goal. Ex striker and Billy Dodds said: “It's a brilliantly worked goal from Brugge but far too easy. Brugge go ahead with their first attempt on goal and it was really poor defending from Rangers. Rangers are all over the place defensively.”

Chief Sports Writer Tom English said: “Rangers' from crosses - well, from everywhere - have been wretched this season. Free headers in the box against Motherwell, free header off the post against Dundee, two more free headers against Dundee and a goal conceded, free header against Plzen and a goal conceded, free header against Alloa and a goal.

“Another free header tonight. Another goal. Nobody learning, the manager most of all. Max Aarons took the easy way out there, just like Nasser Dijga did when getting sent off against Dundee. Horrible.”