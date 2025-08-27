The Rangers icon has taken a level of joy in Celtic elimination from the Champions League.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ally McCoist opted for the all-nighter approach to get his Celtic digs in - but their dismay has sparked the Rangers icon’s fear for Scottish football at large.

The Premiership champions were embarrassed across two legs in their Champions League play-off clash with Kazakhstani outfit Kairat Almaty, drawing 0-0 on aggregate and then losing a penalty shootout. It sees them miss out on the league phase at Europe’s top table and they are forced to settle for the Europa league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many have directed their fury at the Celtic board for a lack of transfer activity, and Rangers legend Ally McCoist did not forget the Poirot-inspired ribbing he got last week on talkSPORT after his beloved side lost 3-1 against Club Brugge 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League clash. With Celtic diehard Alan Brazil on the breakfast show the morning after the Kairat calamity, McCoist could not wait to get his shots in, with lyrics to the club’s ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ anthem firmly in mind.

Ally McCoist on Celtic exit from Champions League

McCoist said to Brazil: "By the way, I've not even went to my bed because I didn't want to sleep in for this. I've stayed up for seven hours, big yin! Walk on through the rain, it must be pouring in that studio today, let me tell you!”

The former striker’s comments went beyond a mere trolling comeback, however, but came with concerns for Scottish football as a whole. Rangers also look destined for the Europa League while Aberdeen are not fancied in that competition’s play-off against FCSB, with the tie at 2-2 after a draw at Pittodrie. Hibs trail Legia Warsaw 2-1 after losing their Conference League play-off first leg at Easter Road.

McCoist said on Celtic and Scottish football as a whole: “I watched it pal, I know we sent each other a wee message, but in all serious it's not a laughing matter. Celtic are domestically still better than Rangers at this moment in time but does it tell you where we are as a nation? Even looking at the mountain Aberdeen and Hibs have got as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ally McCoist fears for Scottish football

"I thought last night, they looked clueless. They created one or two chances but you've got to be beating that team. You must be beating that team. I'm picking up the paper this morning and Celtic look as if they're going to make two signings.

“Oh aye, that's a great idea - why don't we close the gate after the horse has bolted? Brendan must be saying to himself 'give me a hand here, give me a help.' The irony will not be lost on the Celtic supporters if all of a sudden two or three new faces come in the door - why now?"

Brazil added: “I also mentioned that over the past decade Celtic have done this. They've won most domestic things and haven't really strengthened. Sold but haven't strengthened but they've got away with it. I've just got a feeling now if this goes pear shaped on Sunday (vs Rangers) there's going to be a huge backlash."