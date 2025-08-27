The Rangers academy product has been hampered by injury while at Everton.

A La Liga side is hopeful of signing a former Rangers star from Everton this transfer window - and a current Ibrox ace could join him.

The Light Blues have less than a week to go in the window as they look to put a bow on what has been a frantic transfer period, with several faces coming and going out of Ibrox. More exits could be on the way and Sevilla could soon make two moves with obvious Rangers links to them.

Firstly, it has been reported that Nathan Patterson of Everton is one star on their radar, having joined the Toffees from Rangers in 2022. His time at Goodison has been blighted by injury but he is one player who has been identified by the Spanish heavyweights as an option for their top tier signing drive, which has been critcised under director of football Antonio Cordon.

Nathan Patterson Everton exit latest

It’s stated in La Colina: “Sevilla FC has run out of time in this transfer market. Antonio Cordon's strategy hasn't fully paid off, and the Sevillians have suffered two consecutive defeats , highlighting a clear need to strengthen the team. Added to this is the failure to register the three reinforcements signed this summer. Despite this, Nervión continues to scour the market for potential opportunities that could reach the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, such as Enzo Molebe or Nathan Patterson.

“This isn't turning out to be the transfer market Sevilla FC had hoped for. Upon his arrival at Nervión, Antonio Cordon urged patience and pointed to the last half of August as the date when Sevilla's planning would be cleared up. However, time seems to have run out for Sevilla. The difficulty of speeding up the transfer window has meant that the offices at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán are up to their necks in water less than a week before the transfer window closes. Nervión's sporting directors still have many tasks ahead of them.

“Despite the poor financial and sporting situation facing Sevilla FC, the Seville-based club's sporting directors are keeping an eye on the transfer market. Antonio Cordón is confident that the transfers will be finalized in the coming days to free up salary cap space to sign outstanding players and strengthen the team. Among the possible arrivals, the name of Nathan Patterson has emerged on loan from Everton.”

Nedim Bajrami Rangers exit destination

Sky Sports suggest an agreement has been struck between Everton and Sevilla: “Everton have agreed loan terms with Sevilla for Nathan Patterson. However, the Merseyside club want to secure a replacement before the deal can progress. Everton have been in the market for a new right-back all summer and most likely to secure someone on loan.”

Should Patterson make the move to Sevilla official, he could be joined by Nedim Bajrami. The Albanian international joined Rangers from Sassuolo last summer but is out of the picture under new head coach Russell Martin.

There could be an opportunity to move to a well-established side in Spain though alongside Patterson, according to transfer journalist Nicola Schira. He posted on X: “Sevilla have shown interest in Rangers FC’s attacking midfielder Nedim Bajrami.”