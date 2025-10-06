The 18-year-old is considered one of the brightest prospects in North London, but has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at Ibrox

Mikey Moore is considered one of Tottenham Hotspur brightest young prospects - but his time on loan at Rangers hasn’t gone to plan so far.

The 18-year-old winger has failed to live up to expectations in Glasgow so far and now risks being axed from the starting line-up after yet another dismal performance in Sunday’s 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw against Falkirk.

Moore checked in at Ibrox over the summer with a big reputation, having played a key role in helping Spurs’ to Europa League glory last season. He earned rave reviews from former boss Ange Postecoglou before his successor Thomas Frank decided Moore would benefit from a first senior loan spell.

However, his time in Scotland hasn’t worked out the way many supporters had predicted, with the young forward frequently being hooked early in games by head coach Russell Martin.

Mikey Moore slammed for straying offside on multiple occasions in Falkirk draw

Despite his lack of form, Moore was still given the nod to start against Falkirk and produced another hugely underwhelming first-half display. He was replaced on the hour mark and appears to be lacking in confidence amid a woeful start to the season for the Light Blues.

And former Rangers fan favourite Kris Boyd didn’t hold back in his assessment of Moore’s opening 45 minutes, criticising the player for his inability to look across the line after straying into an offside position on multiple occasions.

Speaking in his punditry role on Sky Sports, Boyd said: “Moore, how many times are you going to be caught offside? Just look along the line. I know you’re a young boy, but you’re told that when you’re a toddler, basically. Look along the line, keep yourself onside.”

Moore gives honest assessment of Rangers loan spell so far

Ahead of Sunday’s clash at the Falkirk Stadium, Moore reflected on his challenging start to life as a Rangers player.

Asked how he has found the adaption and dealing with heightened expectation levels, the England youth international sighed: “Yeah, listen I expected it. It’s a massive, massive club.

“I think myself personally, I could’ve been better so far... but I’m looking to change it and I think the whole team are looking to change the way things have been going. We’re all together in it.”