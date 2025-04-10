Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A closer look into the latest transfer headlines and news for Celtic and Rangers.

With the end of the Scottish Premiership season now in sight, focus will soon shift to business on the summer transfer window. Both Celtic and Rangers are expected to be busy once the market opens for business, with both arrivals and departures expected to be on the cards.

We’ve delved into the latest headlines for the two Glasgow sides, with a big clash for Rangers looming in the Europa League.

Ally McCoist backs Greg Taylor rivalry switch

One of the biggest transfer stories doing the rounds right now is Rangers’ interest in Greg Taylor. The Celtic defender is out of contract this summer and has been linked with a head-jerker of a move across the divide to Ibrox.

Despite many fans and professionals alike flat out refusing to entertain such a move, Ally McCoist believes Taylor would be a strong signing for Rangers, and one that they shouldn’t turn their nose up at. However, the Ibrox icon does believe his former side have other priorities to address before they can realistically entertain a move for Taylor.

“He absolutely could get in the team and play, I don't have any doubt about that,” McCoist told Record Sport. “He's a good player. In this day and age, it's probably not as big a deal as it was years and years ago. But I definitely think he could play in the team.

“The only thing I would say is, you have two left-sided players there already in Yilmaz and Jefte. So, for that reason, he's not a priority. I think Rangers have got far bigger priorities in terms of positions that they should address and will address.

“But if you are asking me if he's good enough to play in the team? Without a doubt.”

Ex-Celtic favourite reveals one major regret after leaving

Former Celtic favourite Paolo Di Canio has revealed one big regret he holds since leaving Parkhead. The Italian spent the bulk of his career on home soil but took his first step out of his comfort zone when he signed for Celtic in 1996 from AC Milan.

After his short stint with the club, Di Canio joined Sheffield Wednesday and the Hoops brought in Henrik Larsson. Di Canio admits he is disappointed he was not able to play against the iconic forward, who went down a storm with the fans. Larsson spent seven years in Glasgow before eventually moving to Barcelona in 2004.

Speaking to Foot Italia, Di Canio said: “He came because I left, we were in similar positions. Celtic were lucky because he was an amazing footballer. It was a good change, that’s life, it happens. It was our destiny in some way.

“He’s a footballer who would’ve been fantastic to play with because he was an incredible, high quality player. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen. I was happy to know that Celtic remained in good hands.”

Di Canio represented Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham and Charlton Athletic before returning back to Italy in 2004 to see out his career in Italy.