Ally McCoist has been left fizzing with how Rangers conceded their goal against Benfica at Ibrox in a 1-0 defeat that dumps them out of Europe.

The Light Blues came into the Europa League round of 16 second leg against the Portuguese side locked at 2-2. There was little in the way of clear cut chances for the first hour of proceedings but on TNT commentary, McCoist had spotted a recurring issue.

When taking corners into the Benfica box, Rangers were brave with how many men they put into the area, but it had led to chances for Angel Di Maria on more than one occasion. It was a moment too many on 67 minutes as Rafa Silva broke away from Mohamed Diomande and buried past Jack Butland, with the initial offside flag overturned by VAR.

Reacting to the goal on commentary, legendary striker McCoist was left stewing over how his beloved club managed to find themselves behind, having pointed it out previously. He said when commentator Roy Hamilton confirmed it would be looked at: "Never mind that, look at this.

"I find it incredible. It might be in his own half. This is going to be close. Whatever happens, the defending from Rangers again, I find it frankly unbelievable. Absolutely unbelievable from your own corner that you get caught like that. Not once, twice, but three or four times. It is amazing."