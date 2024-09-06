Ally McCoist did not hold back in his assessment of Rangers’ current situation. | Getty Images

Ally McCoist has had some harsh words for Rangers after their defeat against Celtic on Sunday.

Rangers were thumped by a score of 3-0 at the weekend in the first Old Firm derby of the 2024/25 season by Celtic at Celtic Park. It was a dismal outing for the Light Blues - Gers fan Ally McCoist shares their pain.

In an interview following the encounter, McCoist laid his concerns with the club bare. He noted the ‘gulf’ between the two Glaswegian rivals, mentioning that he ‘can’t remember’ the last time there was such disparity in terms of quality. Nevertheless, he praised the Celts for their victory, saying that they ‘thoroughly deserved’ to win.

Speaking with TalkSPORT, McCoist said: “Poor, mate. Poor. I can’t remember looking at Rangers’ and Celtic’s teams and seeing as big of a gulf [between them], which is a major, major concern.

“Celtic have dominated and they’ve been better by a distance recently. I looked at the Cup final last year, could’ve gone either way, goalie makes a mistake and Celtic win it. I looked at this season and thought ‘we’ll see how it goes’ and then, poof.

“Celtic thoroughly deserved their victory. I looked at Rangers and [I think] they’re lacking leadership. Lacking direction. [It’s a] big concern. We’ve got problems.

“You’ve got to tell the truth. And the truth was that Celtic looked miles ahead of us all over the pitch, particularly in forward areas. For me, that’s the big difference in the sides at this moment in time.

“There’s a lack of finance [at Rangers] at the moment. Sometimes these problems are unforeseen and there’s nothing you can do about them. I believe the one bit of good news is that Rangers will be back in the Ibrox, their own stadium, pretty soon. The manager’s under pressure, they’ve got to get players out before they can get any more in. It’s concerning.”