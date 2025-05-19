The Rangers icon would like to see his former club move for a Leicester City legend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ally McCoist insists he would be having a go at tempting a Premier League goal getter north of the border to Rangers.

The legendary striker is beloved at Ibrox and few in blue have known where the net is better than him. Jamie Vardy holds that same legendary status at Leicester City, making 200 goals for the Foxes at the weekend in a win over Ipswich Town as he prepares to become a free agent at the age of 38, turning 39 next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vardy has scored 145 times at Premier League level and debate now swirls on where he will move next. Speaking on talkSPORT, McCoist insists he wouldn’t mind seeing Rangers make their move but reckons America could be in the pipeline.

Rangers urged to make Jamie Vardy transfer move

He said: “Something tells me that he has got something organised, whether it is America or another club, I think he will have something organised. We were in discussion yesterday, me and my Rangers mates, I would take him in two minutes at Rangers, I really would.”

Currently at the club, Rangers have Cyriel Dessers, Hamza Igamane and Danilo as their attacking options through the middle. The season is over at Ibrox and there is uncertainty in the air with a new manager still to be appointed amid a proposed takeover backed by 49ers Enterprises, with Champions League qualifiers ahead in July.

What Jamie Vardy has said about future

One thing that is certain appears to be the Leicester City icon’s decision to play on next season away from the club he’s won the Premier League with. He told Sky Sports recently: "Football is a crazy world. You never know what's going to happen. I'll keep going until my legs tell me I need to stop. My legs are fine. I'm doing a sport that I love, it's what I've done since I was a little kid so long may that continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I keep saying it and it's weird, but you don't get a chance to look back on it. Because you're in it, the season finishes, you shut off completely. Mentally and physically, it's a killer. It does you in. So by the time you've then had your couple of weeks to switch off, you're then back in, getting ready for the new season. So it just keeps rolling into one."

His manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy, said of his big moment at the weekend: “Only the best can do that when it’s needed and that’s what he does. He focuses on that and achieving things. He puts his mind into his and then he does it. That’s not possible for many people. If you look at the amount of games, the amount of goals, the silverware he’s won for the Club, but also individually, his personality as well, he’s a special person.”