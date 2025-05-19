The outgoing Real Madrid manager has told Rangers what to expect if they hire his son as head coach.

Carlo Ancelotti has told Rangers exactly what his son is like as he is strongly linked with becoming Ibrox manager.

There’s no fear of nepotism in the mind of the Real Madrid boss who works side by side with Davide Ancelotti. The father son combo have worked together at Napoli, Everton, Bayern Munich and Los Blancos, with the pair set to leave at the end of this season. Ancelotti Snr is bound for Brazil’s national team.

A jibe of nepotism could potentially be thrown the way of Ancelotti Jnr but his dad insists his son gives him the truth straight like nobody else in his inner circle can. He told Infobae: "Davide is an important part of my coaching staff because we have a special father-son relationship. I have a lot of trust in him, as I do in the entire coaching staff. I have a special relationship with Davide because he tells me things that others on the coaching staff sometimes don't dare to say. The coaching staff is very well prepared; it's a young coaching staff that inspires me a lot, that makes me think a lot," he said.

"We have a lot of discussions; they're very young but already experienced: Davide, Francesco, Mino, Simone... We also have a very good group of club analysts, led by Simone, who have done a great job. Real Madrid will be able to enjoy this work in the future because they're very well prepared. I really like my coaching staff because we've been working together for a long time; we're a family, and I think working in a family environment allows you to get more out of each of us.”

It’s been a tough end to life at Real Madrid for the Ancelotti’s, 2nd in La Liga, Copa Del Rey and Supercopa De Espana while also being knocked out the Champions League at the last eight. Ancelotti Snr added: "All the decisions the club has made have been agreed upon with the coaching staff, with me personally. Last year we had more or less the same problems, we were able to fix them, and this year it's been a little more complicated.

“Since I've been here, Real Madrid has signed Camavinga, they've signed Rüdiger, they've signed Tchouaméni, they've signed Bellingham, they've signed Mbappé... Could I ask for more? No. I appreciate the kind words from all my colleagues. I've received a lot of affection these past few days. I feel good, because having the affection of my colleagues is a beautiful thing; they appreciate your work and your personality. I'm going to enjoy these days.”