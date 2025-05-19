Barry Ferguson has officially left his role as Rangers interim manager - but will remain part of the club in an ambassadorial role, it has been confirmed.

In a period of crisis for his beloved club, the legendary former Ibrox skipper stepped up and was tasked with overseeing first-team proceedings until the end of the season after Philippe Clement was sacked in February.

Amid an impending US takeover led by Andrew Cavenagh and the 49ers Enterprises group, it was made clear on Sunday evening that Ferguson will NOT lead the Govan giants into a new era.

Rangers chief executive Patrick Stewart revealed the ongoing search for a permanent appointment “is progressing well, and we look forward to concluding our process in the coming period.”

Commenting on his three-month spell in the dugout alongside fellow legends Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor, Ferguson told the club’s website: “I’ve already lived the dream as a player and as captain of Rangers, and to do so as head coach in these last three months has been an enormous honour for me.

“There have been some ups and downs, but I have loved this experience and given it my all throughout. I have said, no matter how this period panned out, I would always remain a committed supporter of the club, and I look forward to remaining a Rangers ambassador. I wish whomever becomes the new manager every success in the job.”

With his Ibrox reign over, GlasgowWorld takes a look how Barry Ferguson’s win ratio compares with previous managers:

1 . Ally McCoist - 72.46% Won 121 of his 167 games in charge | Getty Images

2 . Michael Beale - 72.09% Won 31 of his 43 games in charge | Getty Images

3 . Bill Struth - 68.40% Won 1078 of his 1576 games in charge Photo: SNS Group