The Ibrox icon has some hope over what Rangers could achieve over the rest of the transfer window.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ally McCoist has cast his Rangers transfer predictions as the summer window enters crunch time.

Russell Martin’s side have shown signs of encouragement in the Champions League, beating Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in their third round qualifier first leg, having already moved past Panathinaikos. But domestically the pressure is already on after 1-1 draws against bottom six sides from last season in Motherwell and Dundee, amid an extensive recruitment drive that is still ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers legend McCoist and Celtic hero Neil Lennon, now manager of Dunfermline Athletic, were talking over how Scotland’s top flight could pan out this season on talkSPORT. McCoist can see a world where last season’s top scorer in Cyriel Dessers plus valuable attacking asset Hamza Igamane move on, with a marquee striker needed and more activity expected.

Ally McCoist Rangers transfer prediction

McCoist said: “I still think they could do with an out-and-out centre-forward. I don't know what's going to happen with Cyriel Dessers. Lenny, you know what it is like, you think they might be selling them. I don't know what they'll do with Igamane and things like that. Russell will have a fair idea of who he's going to hang on to and who he can bring in. I still think there'll be a bit of activity between now and the end of the window.”

Lennon was then asked whether or not he thinks the title race is already dead and buried amid a four point gap already in Celtic’s favour, which he blasted as a surprising notion. The former Hoops boss does feel, however, there is a gap between Rangers and Celtic at the minute in one key mentality department. He said: “No, (the title race isn’t over already), it’s early days.

“With Rangers, they have to qualify for the Champions League, so there are mitigating circumstances. I always feel, with this time of year, because you are playing tough European games in midweek, and then having to play against a team that is really motivated. I had problems myself as a manager in those sorts of spells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Lennon on Rangers and Celtic title race

“But the blood lust up here is just ridiculous. We are talking one or two games, and people are questioning his (Martin’s) tenure. Then, you got on the other side of the city, people criticising Brendan or his style of play when they have made a perfect start to the season. You have just got to be laser focused, try to block out the noise and not listen to it.

“See, when I was a player, and you are playing against Manchester United, Ray’s (Parlour) team at Arsenal, and that great team in the late 90s. Subconsciously, you have got yourself up for it, no problem! Then, you go away to Wimbledon, the week after, and you find it difficult to go again. That’s the difference between the top players and the top teams.

“But at Rangers and Celtic, it’s a given, because teams are coming for you. Whether they are not good enough to beat you or not, they are going to play their very best because they are playing on the big stage in Scotland. That’s what I think Rangers are struggling with.”