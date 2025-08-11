He is one possible player who could leave Rangers during this summer transfer window

Rangers are reportedly set to adopt a hard negotiating stance as they enter talks over selling one of their players.

Russell Martin is still undergoing a recruitment drive in the early days of his head coach tenure, backed by new owners 49ers Enterprises plus Andrew Cavenagh, but exits are also needed. Ross McCausland and Robin Propper are two stars to have moved on but others like Cyriel Dessers, Hamza Igamane and Nico Raskin have all been linked with departures.

The latest is Jefte, the left back who arrived last summer from Fluminense after a loan spell in Europe at Apoel. Right back Max Aarons has started the season in this role but Jefte has worked his back into Martin’s XI for games against Viktoria Plzen and Dundee. Overall, the Brazilian has made 55 Rangers appearances but Palmeiras of his homeland are said to be keen on a deal, with English clubs also monitoring the situation.

Jefte Rangers transfer exit latest

UOL broke the story in reporting: “Palmeiras is currently negotiating the permanent signing of left-back Jefté, who came through the ranks at Fluminense and currently plays in Scotland, where he is one of the top rising talents. Having played for Rangers for two seasons, the young full-back is seen internally as the ideal replacement for Vanderlan, who was recently sold to Red Bull Bragantino.

“The Brazilian has a contract valid until June 2028, so the club won't have an easy time completing the transfer. Apparently, the potential deal between the Brazilians and the Scots is expected to be worth between €5 and €6 million (between €31.5 and €38 million). The player is also being closely monitored by English clubs.”

GE then followed it up with: “Palmeiras is negotiating the signing of 21-year-old left-back Jefté, who graduated from Fluminense and is currently at Rangers FC in Scotland . Talks are at an early stage, with the athlete seen as a candidate to replace the departure of homegrown player Vanderlan, who is on track with Bragantino to leave permanently after his fourth season exclusively with the Alviverde professional team. Information about the ongoing deal was initially published by Uol and confirmed by ge.”

Who are Rangers left back options?

There is doubt over the long term occupier of the left back role at Rangers. Aarons is not viewed as the number one in that role and now Jefte has been linked with a move home, Ridvan Yilmaz also linked with making a switch back to Turkey.

Martin said of the left back situation prior to the Premiership season opener vs Motherwell: "Max is not going to be the long-term option at left back but he's played there before and he's doing a good job for us.

“The other guys have to do more to put themselves in the frame. They have to do more in terms of being really consistent day in, day out. Jefte has a lot of potential and some really good attributes, but he knows what we think of him and where he needs to improve to really help us on the pitch and help us win games of football. Ridvan, we've had really good open and honest conversations. He is sizing up his options. He has a couple of people intersted in him and we'll wait and see what happens on that front."