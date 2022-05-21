The Light Blues take on the Jambos in the Hampden Park showpiece for the first time in 24 years

Amad Diallo has barely featured since joining Rangers. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Amad Diallo has been handed a shock Scottish Cup final start as Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst rotates his starting line-up to face Hearts at Hampden Park.

The Light Blues are bidding to lift the Scottish Cup for the first time in 14 years and avoid finishing an already memorable campaign with silverware.

Manchester United loanee Diallo, who has failed to live up to expectations since his January arrival, is one of five changes to the Gers side that began Wednesday night’s Europa League Cup final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.

Amad Diallo is enjoying a brighter end to his loan spell at Rangers after scoring two goals in their last two games against Dundee United and Ross County. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The 19-year-old will form an attacking front three with Joe Aribo through the middle and Ryan Kent on the left.

Diallo has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot during his short stint at Ibrox but the Ivory Coast international has been rewarded for his impact from off the bench in recent weeks.

The youngster scored back-to-back goals during Scottish Premiership victories over Dundee United and Ross County earlier this month.

Croatian defender Borna Barisic has been ruled OUT, meaning Leon Balogun slots in alongside Connor Goldson in central defence, with Calvin Bassey moving out to left-back.

Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, who has started all of the Gers Scottish Cup matches this season, replaces Allan McGregor between the posts, while Scott Arfield and Steven Davis come into the side, replacing Scott Wright and Glen Kamara.

Aaron Ramsey is named on the bench after missing the decisive spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out in midweek and will be eager to redeem himself in what could prove to be his final game for the club.

Meawhile, Hearts have handed a start to Rangers-bound John Souttar at centre-half, with former Ibrox defender Andy Halliday taking his place on the subs bench.

Talisman Liam Boyce has been passed fit to start and will lead the line alongside Everton loanee Ellis Simms.

Rangers XI (4-3-3): McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey, Davis, Lundstram, Arfield, Aribo, Kent, Diallo

Subs: McGregor (GK), King, Jack, Ramsey, Kamara, Sands, Lowry, Itten, Wright, Roofe, Sakala

Hearts XI (3-4-1-2): Gordon, Kingsley, Souttar, Haring, Boyce, Atkinson, Devlin, Cochrane, McKay, Halkett, Simms