He endured a frustrating time on loan at Ibrox but is now wanted by a number of top EFL Championship sides.

Former Rangers loanee Amad Diallo is the subject of a transfer tug of war as a number of promotion chasing EFL Championship sides battle for his signature.

The Ivorian forward was signed on loan by Rangers in January 2022 and scored on a minute into his Gers debut during 3–3 away draw to Ross County but struggled for game time at Ibrox, scoring three goals in 10 league appearances as Rangers in a season that saw Rangers march to the final of the Europa League.

A season long loan move to Sunderland the following summer reignited the 21-year-old's career though, with the Manchester United player scoring 14 goals for the Black Cats as they finished in the play off positions on their return to the second tier and it was hoped they could secure another deal for Amad until he struck down with injury on the eve of the new campaign.

Now fully fit, he recently featured for the Red Devil's in a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League but is thought to be available on a loan deal in order to regain fitness and regular first team football, which has led to an astonishing FIVE EFL Championships to be linked with a loan move.

Last month automatic promotion chasing duo Leicester City and Southampton were reported to be front runners for his signature, however according to journalist Dean Jones, there are "signs" that neither club are confident of securing a deal. His former side Sunderland are said to be desperate to secure a deal too but could be gazumped by Teesside neighbours Middlesbrough.