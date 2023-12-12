Former Rangers and Sunderland attacker 'primed' to replace £73m superstar at Man Utd

One former Rangers forward could be handed a big opportunity on his comeback from a serious injury.

Former Rangers forward Amad Diallo is facing up to what could be a key moment in his future at Manchester United.

The Ivory Coast international spent the second-half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Ibrox, scoring three goals in 13 appearances during that time and helping Rangers lift the Scottish Cup with a 2-1 final win against Hearts.

A second loan stint of his young career would prove to be just as productive after Diallo netted 14 goals and provided four assists in 42 appearances for English Championship club Sunderland last season.

On the back of that spell at the Stadium of Light, the young winger looked set to be handed an opportunity to impress former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag ahead of the new season after putting in some eye-catching performances in the early days of United's pre-season programme.

When asked of Diallo's prospects for the campaign, Ten Hag said: "You don’t make conclusions after one week. Some of the young players impressed me, but I don’t want to single someone out. We are just in the first week, and I expected these levels and these performances.

"I will tell them during our sessions what I expect from them. How we judge the levels, the performance on Wednesday, what they have to work on. But after one week I never make conclusions."

However, disaster struck when Diallo suffered a serious knee injury and his recovery is only now in its final stages. The timing could be perfect for the former Rangers loan star as Jadon Sancho's future at Old Trafford remains under serious question after he fell out with Ten Hag earlier in the season.

The 23-times capped England winger is widely expected to leave Old Trafford during the January transfer window and former club Borussia Dortmund have been mentioned as a possible suitor for his services.