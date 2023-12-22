Ex Rangers and Sunderland man linked with Southampton move

The Man Utd attacker has been linked to his third consecutive loan spell ahead of the January transfer window.

Amad Diallo is being head-hunted once again for another loan spell away from Manchester United. After spending the second half of the 2021/22 season with Rangers, the versatile winger joined Sunderland on loan for the whole of last term.

Now, as the January window fast approaches, Diallo is being eyed by Southampton, who are currently pushing for promotion into the Premier League. According to Football Insider, the Saints are 'long-term admirers' of the 21-year-old and are hoping to finally land a deal for their target.

The club previously enquired about bringing Diallo in on loan during the summer, but he suffered a serious knee injury during pre-season and is only now just returning to the United first team. With no minutes under his belt yet this season, a loan deal in January could be a huge boost after a difficult few months.

The Côte d'Ivoire international arrived at Old Trafford in 2021 following a £37 million move from Atalanta. However, he has struggled to establish himself with the Reds. Diallo did enjoy a fruitful experience with Sunderland, tallying 14 goals and four assists in 43 appearances across all competitions while with the Black Cats.

His spell with Rangers wasn't as successful though. During his short stint in Glasgow, Diallo appeared 13 times for the Scottish side and managed just three goals across all competitions.

There are a number of clubs keeping tabs on the United man as we head into 2024, with Sunderland re-linked to his name and Leicester City also reportedly monitoring his situation. However, it is believed that Southampton, who suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, are 'pushing the hardest' to bring Diallo in for the second half of the season.