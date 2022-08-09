Goram tragically passed away after a short cancer battle last month and has now been buried at the Copland Road end of the stadium.

The family of Rangers legend Andy Goram have buried his ashes under the Ibrox pitch following a private ceremony.

Goram, who is nicknamed ‘The Goalie’, lost his battle with cancer five weeks ago at the age of 58 and his remains were placed behind the goal line at the stadium’s Copland Road end last Saturday at his request.

The service took place hours before Rangers faced Kilmarnock in their first home league match of the season after the club gave Goram’s son Danny permission to pour his ashes into a specially prepared urn under the turf.

Andy Goram. (Photo by Ben Radford/Allsport/Getty Images)

The ceremony was led by Rangers’ chaplain Reverend Stuart McQuarrie and current first-team goalkeeper Allan McGregor was among those in attendance along with fellow stars Gordon Durie and Marvin Andrews.

Cloe friend Stan Gordon told the Daily Record: “We can’t thank Rangers enough for allowing this to happen. The support the club has given over the last couple of months has been terrific.

“Rangers are a family club and what they have done for Andy proves that. The Goalie is now in the centre of the Rangers goal linee at his favourite end of the stadium.

“His ashes being placed there was a bit of an emotional rollercoaster. It was a real mixture of sadness and pride.

“His passing has been heartbreaking, but we’re so proud that Andy will now be at every home game with us and the rest of the Rangers support.”

Goram died at St Andrew’s Hospice in Airdrie on July 2 from terminal oesophageal cancer surrounded by family members and two of his former Gers team-mates Ally McCoist and John ‘Bomber’ Brown.

His funeral took place at Wellington Church in Glasgow’s West End with a reception held at the Davie Cooper suite at Ibrox after the service.

Goram - voted by supporters as the club’s greatest-ever goalkeeper - won five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups during an illustrious seven-year spell at Rangers.

Rangers fans in Belfast are also believed to be creating a bench in memory of Goram, wo had a close bond with supporters in Northern Ireland.