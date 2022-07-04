The Ibrox great revealed he was at Goram’s bedside alongside John Brown at the time of his passing on Saturday, aged 58.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers goalkeeper Andy Goram salutes the fans during a Legends friendy match against AC Milan at Ibrox in 2012.

Rangers great Ally McCoist has paid an emotional tribute to former team-mate and late friend Andy Goram after his death was announced on Saturday.

Goram, 58, had been diagnosed with level 4 oesophageal cancer earlier this year and was given the news last month that he had just weeks to live.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The Goalie’ passed away at St Andrew’s Hospice in Airdrie at the weekend, surrounded by family members and two of his old Ibrox team-mates McCoist and John Brown.

Rangers goalkeeper Andy Goram celebrates as Rangers make it four championships in a row in 1992.

A heartbroken McCoist revealed he and others can take courage from the bravery Goram displayed during his short battle with the illness.

Speaking on talkSPORT this morning, McCoist said: “Andy got the news 10 weeks ago that he had been diagnosed with incurable cancer, he was given six months. The speed of it has been absolutely frightening.

“However, having gone to see him on a regular basis, first of all at the hospital in Wishaw, East Kilbride, eventually the hospice in Airdrie... I would like to thank everybody who looked after Andy.

“These girls and guys in these places are absolutely remarkable, the job they do. I was there on Saturday morning with John ‘Bomber’ Brown; the two of us were at his side when he passed, with his son Danny, and his ex-wife Miriam, it was absolutely tragic.

“However, we are all taking great courage from the fact his bravery was absolutely incredible.”

McKinaly (back row, right) lines up ahead of a friendly against Colombia in Miami in May 1996

McCoist added: “I kept coming back saying to the boys when I was on the phone to them, whoever it may be, I thought The Goalie was actually in a state of shock with the news, which would be understandable, but he actually wasn’t in a state of shock.

“It was a remarkable bravery like I’ve never seen in my life before. He never changed. The whole thing never changed. So it wasn’t a shock, it was just a bravery.

“He succumbed to this horrendous illness, and we are all absolutely no doubt that he is free from pain, and in a far better place.

“He was a pal, he was the best goalie I’ve ever played with. He was absolutely unbelievable as a goalkeeper, and I would have to tell you he was one hell of a man.

“He had a bit of everything in his make up, and it is a sad, sad loss, and tragically taken away far too soon. 58 is not an age at all, we will all miss him desperately.”

John ‘Bomber’ Brown hailed Goram as the best goalkeeper Scotland will EVER produce due to his unrivalled technical ability.

He admitted: “Andy Goram was just a genius. He was a master of the techinical and positional side of goalkeeping.

“That certainly made up for his relative lack of height. In my eyes he will go down as the greatest Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper of all time.

“People will say I’m biased, perhaps but what he achieved in the game far surpasses anyone else and his collection of world class saves were unbeatable.

“He should’ve played a lot more than 43 Scotland games, too. He was the master of his craft.

“At the time of that Champions League run in 1992, beating Leeds in the Battle of Britain and playing Marseille, I think he’d go down as one of the best in the world.

Goram began his career at Oldham and moved to Rangers from Hibs in 1991.

“I remember everyone talking about Peter Schmeichel at Man United at the time but he would throw in the odd goal now and again.

“Meanwhile, for us, The Goalie was producing it against Rudi Voller, Alen Boksic, GIanluca Vialli, so many great European strikers.

“Time after time he was able to pull off saves that people couldn’t believe. When he wasn’t there for Rangers, no disrecept to others, but t had us more on edge as a team, it made us feel like dropping a bit deeper to protect our keeper.