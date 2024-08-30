Rangers 'make' seemingly final decision on Leeds United and Norwich City linked star

Rangers manager Philippe Clement (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

The former Man City youth star’s Ibrox future has been in question as transfer deadline day continues.

It has been and looks set to continue to be a frantic transfer deadline day for Rangers who are busy trying to bring in reinforcements while also moving players on.

Scott Wright has already sealed a £300,000 move to EFL League One side Birmingham City while Todd Cantwell appears to be close to joining Blackburn Rovers of the English Championship. However, the Gers’ have reportedly made a final decision on another player who had been linked with a move to the English Football League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Per a report from Football Insider, Rangers now want to keep a hold of winger Rabbi Matondo despite previous reports they were open to selling the Welsh international. It is claimed that the Ibrox side have done a ‘u-turn’ on the 23-year old and do not want to see him leave before the window slams shut at 11pm.

Leeds United had been linked with the former Manchester City youth star while the Gers’ also reportedly knocked back a loan offer from Norwich City earlier this summer. It is claimed that Leeds viewed Matondo as a potential replacement for Crysencio Summerville who made a £25 million move from Elland Road to West Ham.

Matondo, who has so far been capped 12 times by the Welsh men’s senior national side, arrived at Ibrox in 2022 from German club Schalke 04. He has so far made 64 appearances in all competitions for the Glasgow side and scored eight goals.

Last campaign he managed his highest amount of appearances and goals in a single season for the Gers with six goals in 31 fames including five goals in 19 Premiership appearances. So far this season he has played five games and scored two goals which both came in a stellar performance against Ross County last weekend which may very well have had some baring on the club’s reported decision to keep a hold of him.