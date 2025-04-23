Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scottish Premiership action returns this weekend as champions elect Celtic travel to high flying Dundee United and second place Rangers make the trip to Paisley to take on St Mirren in the first weekend of the post-split fixtures.

Celtic are on the brink of winning the league title for the fourth year in a row and simply need just one point to get the job done at Tannadice Park. Meanwhile, Rangers have just pride to play for after their Europa League exit, but will want to make an impression ahead of pre-season as they prepare for life under their new owners - the 49ers group.

The Hoops have enjoyed a stellar campaign and are firmly on course for a treble with a Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen while the Gers have enjoyed a domestic campaign to forget with most of their best moments coming in Europe prior to their quarter-final exit.

Ahead of a busy weekend of action, we take a look at the main summer transfer headlines surrounding both Glasgow sides.

Nottingham Forest plot move for Celtic wonderkid

Champions League qualifiication contenders Nottingham Forest are plotting a move for Celtic starlet Dara Jikiemi, according to reports from Football Insider. The 15-year-old defender is tipped to have a big future in the game and has been watched closely by Forest, who have been impressed by his performances as captain of the Scotland Under-15 team at international level.

Jikiemi is yet to make his first team debut and could follow in the footsteps of Liverpool prospect Ben Doak, Watford starlet Rocco Vata and Milwall youngster Daniel Kelly, who have been signed without ever really making a strong impression in the Hoops first team.

Prolific youth team centre forward Daniel Cummings is also attracting interest from a number of teams in England after a solid season for the club at reserve level which has seen him registering an impressive 29 goals in 37 games.

Ex-Bolton star handed key role in Rangers appointment

49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh are closing in on a deal to takeover at Rangers and lead the club into an exciting new era. The new hierarchy will have a whole host of important decisions to make to get the club back on course including deciding which manager should be in the dugout next term.

The 49ers are celebrating Leeds United’s Premier League promotion and will hope to be equally popular in their first season north of the border. Andrew Cavenagh’s presence in the crowd at Ibrox has been noted in the last few months and in recent matches he’s been filmed alongside former Premier League defender Gretar Steinsson.

The former Iceland international who most prominently played for Bolton Wanderers under Gary Megson and Owen Coyle was the technical director of Leeds United but now looks likely to be pulling the strings at Rangers when it comes to the managerial appointment, as per Rangers Review.