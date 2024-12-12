The former Celtic boss has reacted to his Tottenham’s side draw with Rangers.

Ange Postecoglou has confessed Rangers gave his Tottenham side a mountain to climb in the Europa League.

The Ibrox side were the better team for much of the league phase game as the injury-rocked Spurs side struggled at a raucous Ibrox. Eventually it ended a 1-1 draw as Rangers head into Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final with Postecoglou’s former side Celtic with renewed confidence.

Speaking to TNT, the Tottenham manager admitted Hamza Igamane’s Rangers opener made it difficult for the away team. Postecoglou said: “As expected in terms of the context of the game, a tough game.

“Obviously the crowd and the atmosphere you've got to deal with. Tight first half, I think both sides, not too many clear-cut chances. Then they score straight after half-time and then you kind of know you've got a mountain to climb after that.

“I thought we worked our way back into the game and scored a good goal. I think in terms of our European season, a really important point.”

In his post-match presser, Postecoglou held nothing back on Tottenham star Timo Werner, who he hooked at half-time after a miserable 45 minutes where he failed to handle the Ibrox pressure. He added: “"He wasn't playing anywhere near the levels he can.

“When you've got 18-year-olds, it's not acceptable to me. I told him that. He's a senior international, a German international. In the moment we're in now, I need everyone to be at least going out there and giving the best they can. What he produced wasn't acceptable. When I'm asking the younger players to do massive jobs, I expect more from the senior players like him."