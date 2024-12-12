The Rangers boss has stood at odds with the Tottenham boss after his injury comments.

Philippe Clement is at odds with an Ange Postecoglou statement as he assessed Rangers’ draw with Tottenham

A strong performance from the Light Blues at home merited a point at home in the league phase of the Europa League. Hamza Igamane opened the scoring and they had a big chance to win at the end through Cyriel Dessers, but Dejan Kulusevski’s strike ensured it finished a 1-1 draw.

Pre-match, former Celtic boss Postecoglou said “It is the worst crisis I have ever known by a fair stretch” in terms of injuries. But Rangers counterpart Clement said Tottenham had full strength on the park despite the injuries as he assessed the game.

Clement told TNT Sports: “We should have won this game. We should have, we deserve to win this game. I think it was a very good advertisement for Scottish football and for sure, for Rangers in that way to compete against a top Premier League team in full strength.

“OK, they had some injuries but with a lot of quality players on the pitch. But our young guys, our experienced guys, everybody together showed a lot of quality. That's what it's about to be at Rangers. It's about who I am. I want that mentality also in my squad.

“I saw also that they were not satisfied with the point. They wanted to win and they felt also they were really close in winning these games. And we need to keep this hunger and desire for more and to become better.

“Like I said, the last months, the last weeks, there's a lot of potential in this squad. It's about working with them, getting experiences like this evening helps a lot in that way. They need to play faster. They need to decide things faster. They need to be more aggressive, react faster. But they all did. So it's a big step forward.”