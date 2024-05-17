Mikel Arteta of Rangers runs with the ball during a Scottish Premier League match against Celtic in March 2003

The Arsenal boss says his spell at Ibrox made him better

Mikel Arteta has opened up on his decision to sign for Rangers by insisting it was one of the best decisions he’s made throughout his career - but leaving Ibrox for a return to Spain was a big mistake.

The current Arsenal boss grew to become a fans’ favourite during his time as a youngster in Govan after signing from European giants Barcelona in March 2002 for a fee of around £6million. He arrived on the back of an impressive loan spell at Paris Saint-Germain and would go on to secure a league and cup double in his first season at the club.

Prior to moving to Rangers, Arteta admitted he was keen to sign for the French giants permanently, but PSG and Barcelona were unable to reach an agreement, which opened the door for the Light Blues to plot a speedy transfer swoop.

The former midfielder reflected on playing a European tie at Ibrox that had left him blown away by the atmosphere. So when he received an offer from Rangers, Arteta admits he jumped at the chance even though living in Scotland was a culture shock for him in a footballing sense. However, he reckons the demands placed on him to adapt quickly to unfamiliar surroundings made him a better player.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Arteta said: “We were there (in Paris) and I had a year-and-a-half. It went really well. I wanted to stay there but when Barcelona didn't find an agreement, I had to make an early call. We had played in the Uefa Cup against Rangers and we had to go to Glasgow. I witnessed it for the first time - I went there and said 'wow, I've never seen an atmosphere like this. Look how passionate these people are.

“They came in for me straight away after that game. I said maybe it's an opportunity, my only condition is that we have to reunite my family. I said I think we've been split up for a while, it's time we get together. Let's go to Glasgow, a different experience. My sister got a job at the BBC and we all moved there.

“It was really challenging, completely different football. You have to survive or die, in that context. An amazing club, a fascinating environment, a great city and I lived games that will live with me for the rest of my life. Different worlds open up. I went there and it was a completely different world.

“Alex McLeish, a Scottish manager, completely different methods, ideas. He talked about the game in a different way. I said ‘okay I'm going to have to adapt to this’ and go to stadiums in Scotland where the style is very different, with the surface very different, the weather is very different. The value for something positive is different. It was really really healthy for me as well. That made a better player.”

Arteta spent two years in Glasgow before moving back to his homeland after agreeing to join hometown club Real Sociedad. He admits electing to move to the La Liga outfit was for the wrong reasons due to a family circumstance at the time which he felt guilty about.

“It was a really difficult decision for me,” Arteta revealed. “I'm in Glasgow and when I'm about to finish the second season, I was clear I needed to leave. I needed a new challenge. I wanted to come to the Premier League or go somewhere else. It was great, but it was enough. That phase was done.

“I got the news my parents are getting divorced. I felt so guilty, I didn't know if that was because of me and trying to pursue my dream, going to Barcelona, going to Paris, going to Glasgow. I feel very responsible for that. A month later, Real Sociedad knocked on the door and said we want you. I never felt it in a sporting side that it was the right call. I never felt that it was the right call (to move back to Spain) but I had a duty and I wanted to reconnect my parents and my family again.