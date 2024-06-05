Arsenal in 'discussions' with Rangers target amid six-figure price tag

Phillipe Clement

Rangers have the chance to bolster their ranks with some new faces this summer

Rangers target Reuell Walters is in talks with Arsenal with his current contract up at the end of the month. He will become available for transfer this summer as things stand.

According to a report by the Daily Record, the Gers are ‘interested’ in landing the full-back ahead of the 2024/25 season and a compensation fee of just £350,000 would be required to lure him up the border.

Walters, who is 19-years-old, is also wanted by some unnamed Premier League, Championship and European teams meaning there is competition for his services this summer. In addition, Rangers may need to offload one of their current right-backs if they are to win the race for his signature.

Arsenal announced 22 players have been released on Monday night. They confirmed on their official club website that Mauro Bandeira, Omari Benjamin, Luis Brown, Catalin Cirjan, Noah Cooper, Sabrina, D’Angelo Henry Davies, Ovie Ejeheri, Mohamed Elneny and Taylor Foran have departed the Emirates Stadium.

Hubert Graczyk, James Hillson, Henry Jeffcott, Tyreece John-Jules, Alex Kirk, James Lannin-Sweet, Kaylan Marckese, Vivianne Miedema, Arthur Okonkwo, Kamarni Ryan, Cedric Soares and Kido Taylor-Hart have all also been shown the door by Mikel Arteta.

However, they said remain in ‘discussions’ with Walters over his situation, along with Amario Cozier-Duberry and Karl Hein.

The Gunners missed out on the Premier League title this past term to Manchester City for a second year in a row after finishing 2nd.

Walters was on the books at Tottenham Hotspur before switching to their rivals in 2020.

The England youth international never made a senior appearance for Arsenal, despite being a regular for them at various different levels over the past

He did train with the senior team on a handful of occasions though and was on the bench a few times.

Walters would be a good long-term option for Rangers if they were to bring him up to Glasgow. He would be looking to nail down a regular place in their starting XI if he joined.

Clement had this to say about the Gers’ transfer model back in January which hints at the direction they may take from now on: “I know that we are not the most wealthy club in the world. We want to get transfers in that can have an impact now but also can have added value for the next couple of years on the field and selling them for bigger amounts.

"If you look at the last couple of years, this is one thing that the club has missed. They didn't have big outgoing transfers and because of that, not getting money in to do other things.

"That is one of the targets, strange as it is for a manager to talk about that but I want to help in that way so the club can grow in every sense.

