Rangers can move level on points with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race - albeit for a short while at least - by recording a victory over against St Mirren in Sunday’s lunchtime kick-off.

It’s a return to league business for Philippe Clement’s men following their Scottish Cup semi-final heroics last weekend and a visit to the SMiSA Stadium is never straightforward. The Light Blues had been on a torrid run before last weekend’s crucial 2-0 win over Hearts at Hampden Park, and Clement will know his players must improve their league form heading into their final five post-split games.

That starts against the Buddies, who know a fifth-placed finish would guarantee them European football next season. The Paisley outfit finished in the top six for the second season in a row and have an outside chance of catching Kilmarnock one place above them, despite sitting eight points adrift.

However, three defeats in their last four matches for Stephen Robinson’s side means they will be determined to end that barren spell. Saints have failed to lay a glove on Rangers this season, with the title-chasers winning all three meetings without conceding a goal.

GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the likely Gers starting XI to face St Mirren in Paisley:

1 . Jack Butland - GK A man for the big occasion, who once again came up trumps against Hearts last weekend. Enjoyed a fairly quiet day, barring a couple of important saves.

2 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper has been linked with a move to Steven Gerrard's Al-Ittifaq this week. Needs to be more aggressive and assertive defensively than he has done of late. A better display last Sunday.

3 . Connor Goldson - RCB Dropped to the bench by Clement last weekend due to "tiredness" after a busy schedule but could come back in for this one, with John Souttar expected to make way.