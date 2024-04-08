Rangers and Celtic quality has been talked down.

Aston Villa hero Gabby Agbonlahor has slated five Rangers stars for their contributions to the 3-3 derby draw with Celtic.

The latest Old Firm instalment delivered just about everything, as Rangers recovered from a dire first half where they trailed by two goals to level up the game. Adam Idah looked to have won the day late in the second half but Rabbi Matondo curled home in stoppage time to salvage a point.

Celtic sit top of the Premiership by a point but Rangers can go top by winning their game in hand against Dundee. Aston Villa favourite Agbonlahor was far from impressed with the first half Ibrox showing from the hosts and had harsh words for five of Philippe Clement’s starting XI.

He told talkSPORT: "The standard of Rangers' football in the first half, I was shocked. I was speaking to friends in group chats and I'm like, 'The standard!' Rangers fans created an outstanding atmosphere. It's a derby game the perfect game to go and play your best football.

“Tavernier was terrible and he's normally one of the better players for Rangers. Goldson, Wright, Lawrence, Dessers, honestly. I was watching this game and half of this Rangers team wouldn't get into Championship sides.

“That's how bad they were first half. Celtic were quite wasteful with a few chances but they were so on top in that first half. The Rangers fans were getting so frustrated with their team.