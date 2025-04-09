Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers host Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League on Thursday night at Ibrox.

Barry Ferguson has been tipped to make a major change at Rangers for this week’s crunch Europa League clash.

With their domestic campaign over in a competitive sense, out the Scottish Cup and miles off Celtic in the Premiership, Europe is where it’s at for Rangers. They have achieved success getting this far amid their woes at home, with a last eight tie with Athletic Bilbao awaiting.

Interim boss Barry Ferguson said after the weekend’s defeat against Hibs that there would be changes on Thursday night at Ibrox for the first leg. Richard Foster reckons a major change in the goalkeeper could be made.

Jack Butland in Rangers axe frame

The Motherwell coach reckons Liam Kelly, the Ibrox deputy who joined the club last summer from Foster’s club at Fir Park, could be one to come into the huge game. Butland’s form has been in question and he conceded a poor goal from a Dylan Levitt effort from range in the defeat to Hibs.

Ex-Rangers right-back Foster told Go Radio: “I think it's one he’ll consider. “You know, it would need to come with a discussion with Butland, of course, because you don't want to completely ruin his confidence. But you know, I think there's been great saves in there, but there's been real critical errors. And I think it might be a time to go out with a bit of freshness. And you know what? You're putting in a good goalkeeper.

“You're putting in a good goalkeeper, a goalkeeper who's good with his feet, who makes saves, who talks, who communicates. I know Kels really well. I like him. I like him as a goalkeeper. I like him as a character. I like the energy he brings to the team. I don't know Jack Butland. So I'm definitely going to be slightly biased on this occasion, but I would put Liam Kelly in goals.”

Ferguson rally cry

The interim boss said post match on Saturday: “I'm open and honest and I've said to Jack, it's a bad mistake. He understands that. You will see some changes. That's why you carry a squad. If people make mistakes, people are off it. If people don't run as much as I think they should run, then they're not going to play in my team. Because I've watched a Hibs team who I thought wanted to more than us.

“Hibs deserved to win. That's me just being straight. That's not a Rangers team. Miles from being a Rangers team. This is your bread and butter. And I've said it, I feel I'm repeating myself. European games, Celtic games are the easiest games to get up for.

“These are the games that this group of players struggle with and it was evident today. Yet we started good. Again, another mistake. Go into your shells, feel sorry for each other. Come back out after ten minutes. Finish okay. Second half, I demand a lot more from them. And I don't get it. You're playing with Glasgow Rangers.