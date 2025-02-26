Barry Ferguson has named his first Rangers team, for a game vs Kilmarnock.

Rangers have announced their first starting XI selected by interim head coach Barry Ferguson.

The iconic Ibrox midfielder has returned as caretaker until the end of the season after Philippe Clement was sacked following Saturday’s defeat in the Premiership to St Mirren. Ferguson makes no changes to that XI and opts to go with what Clement thought best a few days ago, with an attack spearheaded by the likes of Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers.

Speaking ahead of the game, Ferguson said: “I have only had one training session, but I am not going to use that as an excuse in terms of the game on Wednesday night against Kilmarnock.

“We came in about 4.30pm with the staff and we sat down for about four or five hours and had a lot of things to go through to be ready and prepared for the boys coming in Tuesday morning. I have not filled them with too much information because it is too short notice, but they totally understand what we are going to do against a very good Kilmarnock team and against a very good, experienced manager.

“I expect them to give me everything that they have got, that is one thing I will give them and so will my coaching staff. I had a brief meeting with the squad and they fully understand my expectations. I have been brought in to start winning games of football as quickly as possible and that needs to start at Rugby Park.

“I was enjoying my new role as a club ambassador but when I got offered this opportunity there was no way I was turning it down. I am glad I have taken it, and we will see where it goes. I am confident in my staff’s ability, and also the players. I am here until the end of the season, but my main objective is to start winning games on a consistent basis, it is one game at a time and that is what I am fully focused on.

“I have been at games recently, I could see clearly that it is a group of players that are low on confidence but my job is to try and pick that up a bit and I certainly got a response. I know with football some players need an arm around about them, some maybe need a wee clip round about the ear, I'll suss out who needs that. What I will say is the response I got was the response I wanted driving in.”

Rangers XI

Butland; Tavernier, Propper, Nsiala, Jefte; Raskin, Diomande, Hagi; Cerny, Igamane, Dessers.

Subs: Kelly, Ridvan, Lawrence, Bajrami, Fernandes, McCausland, Rice, Curtis, Danilo.

O’Hara, Mayo, Wright, Deas, Ndaba, Lyons, Magennis, Armstrong, Murray, Wales, Watkins.

Subs: McCrorie, Wilson-Brown, Kennedy, Watson, Cameron, Anderson, Ramsay, Donnelly, Polworth