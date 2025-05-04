Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former captain has been discussing the future at Rangers following his side’s 1-1 Old Firm draw against Celtic

Barry Ferguson has issued a defiant stance over his position at Rangers by pleading to the incoming American owners to place their trust in him to carry the club forward.

The Light Blues caretaker boss is still searching for his first win on home soil as the Light Blues’ three-month wait for a home win continued following a 1-1 Old Firm draw against Celtic on Sunday.

Adam Idah’s second half equaliser denied the Gers a third successive derby triumph after Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring just before the break. It means the hosts have now gone six games in a row without a victory in all competitions, with Ferguson winning just four of his 12 games in charge.

Speaking on BBC Sportsound, Ferguson said: “It needs to get sorted out as quickly as possible because a lot of people need to know what's going on. I've been pretty open about that. The changes are starting to happen.

“The quicker we sort what's going on in terms of next season, the better, because the season is just round the corner. Before you know it, you're in pre-season. There's a lot of work to be done. The quicker everyone knows who's going to be in charge, the better.

“I've been written off all my life, in terms of my playing career. People have got opinions and that's totally up to them, but I know I can do the job - we just need to wait and see. When I got the opportunity, I grabbed it with both hands. I've really enjoyed it. There's been bumps, that's part of management, but it's not scared me one single bit.”

On his side’s performance, Ferguson stated: “A bit disappointed we didn't come away with three points. The commitment from my players was what I asked for, really good. Scored a good goal, went in at half-time deserving of the lead. We know Celtic are going to come out second half, but we weathered the storm really well.

"I just spoke to the players that we countered really well, it was just that bit of quality in the end that we need to be better at. The boys hold their hands up, they know that. Next week in training, it's something we have to work on.

“The mentality is there, it's just making sure you bring that sort of mentality on a consistent basis. It's something we've not been able to do this season, I'm on at them every day in the training centre. It's something we know we need to get better at.”