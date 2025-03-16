The interim Rangers manager insists Moroccan sensation Hamza Igamane has a big future ahead of him after his Old Firm derby heroics

Hamza Igamane capped off a memorable week by marking his first senior call-up to the Morocco squad with an Old Firm derby winner against Celtic at Parkhead - but Rangers interim boss Barry Ferguson insists he’s far from the finished article.

It was a goal worthy of winning any game and while jubilant Light Blues boss Ferguson reckons Igamane has a “massive future”, the legendary former Ibrox skipper admits he still needs to work on “several aspects” of his game to become a top player.

Hamza Igamane of Rangers celebrates scoring his team's third goal against Celtic right at the death | Getty Images

What has Barry Ferguson said?

Asked about the quality of Igamane’s match-winner, Ferguson told Sky Sports: “First and foremost, Hamza is a player with huge potential but he has to work a lot on other sides of the game. He’s disappointed that he’s not been playing, but he needs to start doing that side of it because I think he’s got a massive future in the game.

“He showed his quality with the goal at the end. It’s an unbelievable strike. It’s a bit difficult with the language barrier, but he’s one that we’re going to work with closely and try and make better because he needs to improve in some aspects of his game. If he does that then he’s got a huge future ahead of him.”

Asked to describe his emotions at the full-time whistle, Ferguson admitted: “Firstly, I’m delighted. I thought first-half we were immense, everything I asked of them. I knew at half-time that Celtic would come out and have a go at us. Disappointed with the two goals, again it’s something that we need to work on and get better at. But what’s the big word that everybody’s threw against this team - character.

“If we you start feeling sorry for yourself... well there was a prime example that they don’t feel sorry for themselves. They’re starting to listen and they’ve been brilliant to work with over the last three weeks. They’re starting to learn, even the dirty side of the game we’ve had to be better but there’s signs that we’re getting there.

“Still a lot of improvement (required) but coming Celtic Park... they’re a top team with a top manager. But we’ve came here and we’ve dominated the first-half, we’ve put them under pressure. Second half, sometimes you’ve got to surrender that a wee bit. Our shape can be a bit better, but I thought overall we deserved it.”