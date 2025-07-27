A BBC pundit got the chance to catch up with Rangers’ new head coach this week.

A BBC pundit has revealed what he realised about Rangers under head coach Russell Martin - after a conversation with the man himself.

Billy Dodds has returned to his role as a pundit after forming part of Barry Ferguson’s interim coaching staff in the second half of last season. He watched on midweek as Rangers got off to a strong start under their new boss, winning 2-0 against Panathinaikos in the first leg of their Champions League second round qualifier.

The former forward got the chance to speak with Martin recently and was left in no doubt that the ex defender is well aware he has a major job on his hands to revamp the club. He now wonders whether or not Martin will ditch his high tempo style away from home as they look to preserve a two goal lead, before kicking off their Premiership campaign away at Motherwell in the following match.

Speaking to Sportsound, Dodds said: “Looking at it closely in terms of great result, absolutely magnificent, because that tie on paper right at the start was on a knife edge. Good tie waiting if they can get through, and they have put themselves in pole position, even though you might have regretted you couldn't get a third. I'll be looking at it to see if they still get the full backs forward away from home.

“If he's going to change his style, Russell I spoke to him the other night, very positive, knows there's still things to be ironed out at the club as well. He's under no illusions, he's got a big job at hand, but he was really refreshing to get a blether with him. But I'll be looking at it to see if he can change that style, or does he go for it again and try and go forward and put them in the back foot and leave themselves exposed.

“Because they were at home as we spoke about earlier in the program, or does he go there and really shut up shop and say, okay, come and break us down. It's not his traditional style. We all know that he likes to play from the back, to build, to get his full backs forward, whether they're high and wide or they're inverted in the central area of the pitch. But I'll be looking closely at it. If I was still in that dugout with Barry and Neil McCann and Alan McGregor, I would have definitely have been making hard to beat.”

Rangers vs Middlesbrough verdict

Rangers drew 2-2 with Championship side Middlesbrough in a friendly at Ibrox on Saturday. Martin told Rangers TV: “It has been intense, it has been good. From where the squad were four and a half weeks ago to now, I have been so impressed with their endeavour, their willingness and their work rate. We have a long way to go but I think that is the most exciting bit.

“We have so much we can still improve, so much growth to come but they are really taking on the stuff we are saying, even from the other night. I was really pleased, so we have to keep growing, keep pushing the guys and hopefully add a few more to the group in the next few weeks to really strengthen us. I am pleased with where we are, but I always want more. I think it is the head coach’s job to always want more but I am excited about where we can go.”