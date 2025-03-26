Rangers and Celtic starlets were supposed to be enjoying days to remember but they soon proved ones to forget.

A clutch of Rangers and Celtic talents were on the wrong side of a bad defeat their national team boss has slammed as embarrassing.

Scotland U21s headed into a fixture with Iceland having won 2-0 against Republic of Ireland last time out. It would ended in a humbling 6-1 pasting as they were reduced to 10 men while three goals behind in the clash, a loss putting pressure on Gemmill who’s been the U21s manager since 2016.

It’s a horror way to begin preparations for European Championship qualifiers in September. The young starlets are in Group B alongside Portugal, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan and Gibraltar. Rangers midfielder Bailey Rice was making his first start for the U21s as was Celtic starlet Lenny Agbaire, who is on loan at Ayr United

Admira Wacker have Celtic defender Matthew Anderson on loan and he was deployed in this game, as was another Hoops talent in Colby Donovan. Fresh off first team involvement with Brendan Rodgers’ side Jude Bonnar started the match in midfield alongside talent from across the city at Rangers.

Benony Andresson netted twice for Iceland in the first, with a strike by Eggert Gudmundsson adding to Scottish woe. Hearts’ Finlay Pollock, on loan at Raith Rovers, was sent off for two bookings but by that point, Haukur Haraldsson had already made it 4-1. Ilmir Mikaelsson and Johannes Bjarnason efforts finished off a drab day that ended with a dagger from the gaffer.

Gemmill told the Daily Record afterwards: "It was a really embarrassing scoreline and it's disappointing to end the camp like this. The players need to quickly get up to speed with the level because you could see a clear gap between the teams.

"They were ahead of us in terms of preparation and they have got a very good team. It wasn't a good day. No, I definitely don't question the players' commitment - at this level there is no room for mistakes and there were too many mistakes today.

"It's about the players' development and actually in the long term it will help their development because there are a lot of new players playing at this level for the first time and they need to quickly improve. There are a lot of new players in the squad and we are trying to assess them and it's fair to say not many did well today, although Finlay Pollock was really good and has taken a step in the right direction in very difficult circumstances. It was 100 per cent not a red card and it was a penalty to Scotland.

"You have to remember there's not a lot of depth when it comes to young players in Scotland - these are the best young players in the country, although there are a few who are not here. These are the players we have to work with and we intend to help them.

"We have shown in the past we can compete with the best but we have to do it consistently and every error was punished there. It's part of the process. We are trying to work with new players, we are trying to implement some tactical stuff that has worked for us in the past. The players need to show it on the pitch."