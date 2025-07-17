The latest transfer headlines from Glasgow as Rangers battle to keep a key midfield star

Turkish Super Lig title hopefuls Besiktas are believed to be in talks with Rangers over a potential deal to sign highly-rated Ivory Coast international Mohamed Diomande this summer.

Besiktas finished fourth in the league table last season but enjoyed a strong end to the season after appointing former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils club legend is keen to build the Istanbul-based side into a force to be reckoned with and has already added the likes of Tammy Abraham, Felix Uduokhai and Joao Mario to his squad this summer.

Ekrem Konour, a well-renowned transfer journalist, claims Besiktas have made official contact with Rangers over a potential deal but adds that the Ibrox side are in no rush to sell Diomande. The 23-year-old is crucially under contract until 2028 and is thought to be valued at somewhere in the region of 20 million euros, which could equate to as much as £17m for a potential sale.

Why Rangers want to keep Mohamed Diomande

When Rangers signed Mohamed Dimonade from Nordsjaelland in a loan deal, which included an obligation to buy, Philippe Clement claimed he was one of the one of the biggest prospects in Scandinavia.

"There were a lot of teams interested in him. He's still a young player, but he has already a lot of experience also," ex-Rangers manager Clement said.

Diomonde played 54 times in total for the Light Blues last season, scoring six and providing nine assists, with a number of his best displays coming in the Europa League as the club reached the quarter-final stage.

Overall, he’s a footballer known for his excellent workrate, stamina and ability to dictate the game in midfield. He’s thought to be a key part of next year’s plans but remains the subject of interest from other sides such as Everton in the Premier League.

Forgotten Celtic ace could stay in Europe this summer

Melbourne City are no longer expecting to sign Marco Tilio on a permanent loan from Celtic following a productive loan spell in the A League, as per reports from Record Sport. Tilio spent the past 18 months with the Australian champions - but is now back at Celtic Park to be assessed by Brendan Rodgers in pre-season.

The 10-time international cost the club something in the region of £1.5m back in 2023 but has only featured in two Premiership games throughout his time in Glasgow so far.

Injuries have heavily derailed his progress with the champions but it’s thought that he’s keen to remain in Europe and fight to win a place in Brendan Rodgers’ plans ahead of the new season.

Melbourne City are expected to remain in contact until they receive a final answer but at this stage it looks increasingly likely that Tilio will begin his comeback mission at Parkhead this pre-season with a home clash against Newcastle United on the horizon.