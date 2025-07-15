The 23-year-old goalkeeper has plenty of international experience under his belt - but may find his first-team chances limited at Southampton

Don Goodman has confessed he wouldn’t be surprise to see new Rangers head coach Russell Martin recruit another player he previously worked with at Southampton - admitting goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is one he could target this summer.

The 22-capped Republic of Ireland international - a former Manchester City prospect - could find his first-team opportunities limited at St Mary’s next season as he struggles to dislodge Aaron Ramsdale from the No.1 spot.

It’s claimed Light Blues boss Martin is contemplating a bid for the experienced Saints shot-stopper, who is known for being skilled with his feet and his ability to play out from the back under pressure - something the Englishman wants his team’s to do regularly.

And Goodman has suggested that he wouldn’t be shocked if the Govan giants went after 23-year-old Bazunu. Speaking to Talksport Bet, he said: “It wouldn't be the biggest surprise (if Bazunu reunites with Martin). Russell puts real implicit faith in goalkeepers playing out from the back and he had massive faith in Gavin Bazunu.

“I remember him making several ricks actually at the start of their promotion season and Russell was very staunch in his defence and took responsibility because he wants his goalkeepers to play with their feet.

“Again, if Aaron Ramsdale is going to stay at Southampton, there's no way that Bazunu is going to get regular first team football. So maybe a move would be best for all parties. Again, if it did come off, it really wouldn't be the biggest surprise.”

Goodman, meanwhile, has told new £3.5 million Rangers signing Thelo Aasgard that his move to Ibrox from Luton Town is NOT a step up and that he should take Scottish football in his stride.

The Liverpool-born Norwegian international left the Hatters last week following their relegation to England’s third tier and is in line to make his competitive debut in next Tuesday’s crucial Champions League second round qualifying first leg against Panathinaikos.

And ex-Motherwell star Goodman predicts the playmaker won’t have any issues making an early impact because the standard of football is not as good as he has been used to at Luton.

He added: “I’ve got to be honest with you, I don't think moving from the Championship to the SPFL is a step up - I really don't. I think he was brilliant at the end of last season for Luton.

“He was a shining light in what was otherwise an absolutely dismal season for them. So I've got absolutely no doubt he is going to do really, really well north of the border.”