The pair have spent part or all of the season at Birmingham City on loan from Rangers.

A pair of Rangers players are wanted by Birmingham City ahead of their return to the Championship.

Chris Davies’ side have returned to the English second tier at the first time of asking after winning League One. They have signed players from Rangers on three separate occasions, firstly landing Scott Wright on a permanent deal and then Ben Davies on loan for the rest of the season.

Kieran Dowell joined them in January on a loan and the pair played their part in Birmingham City’s promotion. Now it has been reported that the Blues have had chats over raiding Rangers for the pair of their loan stars.

Birmingham City have Rangers transfer ambition

According to Birmingham World, the third title winners hope for smooth negotiations with Rangers ready to part with the defender and attacking midfielder. It’s stated: “Birmingham World understands Dowell and Davies have been discussed by Blues as potential permanent additions. As they’re both from Rangers and the Scottish Premiership club weren’t overly keen on keeping them when they loaned them out, it could be fairly straightforward to strike a deal for both.”

Davies told Birmingham Live in late March of his future: “I haven’t thought about it. I came on loan to play a lot of games and hopefully help Birmingham back up and have a good season. I’m happy with how it’s going here but I’ll think about that and consider all my options in the summer. I’m going to work here till the summer then see what my agent says. I’m really enjoying it here so if the opportunity arose I’d consider it seriously. But it’s not really my decision at the minute so I’m going to wait and then see what’s happening.”

Chris Davies on transfer moves

The Birmingham City boss said recently of making summer moves: “To be honest, I’ve found it hard to look into next season whilst this season is still going on. I haven’t had time to sit down and say, ‘Right, who’s staying and who’s going?’ Now it’s all wrapped up and we’ve got seven weeks to pre-season, ‘Ok, what do we need?’

“We’ve got the core of a really strong team there but we do need to add, of course we do. The details of that are still to be decided. I’m going to spend some time with my family who deserve my time and attention. I’ll have a couple of holidays and within that there’s still stuff going on at work. To rejuvenate again is going to be important for me and everyone else.”