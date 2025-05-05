Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Leeds United chairman has been talking about a possible future partner at Rangers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paraag Marathe has provided his verdict on Red Bull, amid their possible involvement in Rangers’ future.

The Leeds United chairman is a key player at 49ers Enterprises, the investment wing of NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers, who are in talks over a takeover at Ibrox. Marathe was one of the men part of a delegation who visited the stadium last week amid possible investment into the Premiership side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are three games remaining in the season for Rangers after playing out a 1-1 draw with Celtic on Sunday. Marathe then returned south to be with Leeds United as they ended their Championship campaign as champions, returning to the Premier League. Red Bull are their front of shirt sponsors, and the energy drinks giant who are also heavily involved in sport are investors in 49ers Enterprises.

Key Rangers takeover man’s verdict on Red Bull

It’s been claimed recently that Red Bull could have a part to play in the Rangers takeover. Claims suggest that “insiders expect the club will soon have the Red Bull logo on shirts.” It’s also stated “One source said any arrangement with Red Bull would be a "record commercial deal" for a Scottish club and the new owners are willing to buy out current deals to pave the way.”

Marathe has been asked by the Yorkshire Evening Post about what Red Bull influence will be had at Leeds United, and while coy on his answer with regards Elland Road, he gave a ringing endorsement of a possibly soon-to-be force at Ibrox. He said: "They're going to be the same great presence that they have been. The partnership is unchanged. Other than the fact that it's a different kind of deal now that we're in the Prem. But other than that, they're going to continue to be great partners in the same way that they have been."

Leeds United celebrations enjoyed by chairman

Amid talk of Rangers, Marathe for now is living it up in a Leeds United promotion haze. He added: "I didn't know how I would feel. I didn't know what the moment would bring and it brought tears. And it was just raw emotion. It was special for me. We need to fight together and work together. And so all of us, we're going to work together to make the best decisions for the club that we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's just so special for me. The best thing is that we uplifted a whole community, of this whole city, of this whole area. You could just feel it. I wish I could have seen it this morning, but at least I was there this afternoon when I walked outside for coffee, and already the city is buzzing. It's just such a special feeling. I'm just trying to enjoy every moment of it that I can. I just want to say how proud I am of the club, for the players, for Daniel and the coaches, just the all the staff. It's just such an incredible achievement.