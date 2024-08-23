Tom Lawrence, Ben Davies, John Souttar and Kieran Dowell during a Rangers training session | SNS Group

The English League One side are in line to make their second signing in the space of 24 hours after plotting a move for the defender

Birmingham City are close to finalising a loan move for Rangers defender Ben Davies, according to various reports.

The big-spending English League One side are eyeing a quickfire return to the Championship at the first time of asking after relegation last season and manager Chris Davies - former Celtic assistant manager to Ange Postecoglou - has acted swiftly to strike a deal for the experienced centre-back from the Light Blues.

According to the Daily Record, the Blues are looking to take the 29-year-old back on down on an initial loan with an option-to-buy at the end of the season. The left-footed Englishman currently finds himself well down the pecking order at Ibrox behind the likes of John Souttar and Leon Balogun, while the recent arrival of Robin Propper has seen the Dutchman move ahead of Davies in the battle to claim a starting jersey.

And it now appears that he is one player Gers boss Philippe Clement is willing to sacrifice. It’s understood Birmingham are hoping the transfer can be pushed over the line in the next 24 hours in order for Davies to be part of the travelling contingent for their league clash against Leyton Orient on Saturday. Chris Davies is aware of his qualities, having spent most of his career to date south of the border at Liverpool and Preston North End.

Davies - who still has two years to run on his contract - arrived in Govan from Anfield in 2022 for an initial £3million fee, rising to £4m over time. He has failed to nail down a regular starting spot in previous seasons and should be given the chance to earn more game time at St Andrew’s. According to our sister title BirminghamWorld, EFL rules state that documents have to be submitted prior to 12 noon on the day prior to the date of the relevant match, meaning a speedy resolution looks unlikely at this stage.

However, his imminent departure should give Clement some freedom to reinvest in his own squad before the close of the window next week. It’s claimed Davies is another high wage earner and a switch to the Midlands club would allow the Glasgow giants to bring in another addition.

The Light Blues have been linked with an offer for talented Almeria defender Kaiky Fernandes, which was said to be around £650,000 for a loan deal with an option to sign him permanent for around £7m next summer. However, that bid was promptly turned down by the Spanish second tier outfit.