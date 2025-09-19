The former Leeds United and Wolves star believes the Rangers manager isn’t getting the best out of the midfielder

A former Scotland International has said that Russell Martin is deploying one of his new signings in the wrong area of the pitch.

During the summer transfer window, with help of the investment from Andrew Cavenagh and the 49ers Enterprise, the Rangers boss made 14 new signings. However, after the club’s worst start to a season in 47 years, it’s fair to say not all of them have hit the ground running.

From losing 9-1 on aggregate in the Champions League to taking the team out for a dip in Loch Lomond, the Rangers gaffer has been criticised for some of the decisions he’s made on and off the pitch thus far. One in particular has come from former Leeds United defender, Barry Douglas, who believes Martin is playing one of his marquee signings in the wrong position.

Martin not ‘getting best out of’ Rothwell - Douglas

Joe Rothwell played for Blackburn Rovers from 2018 to 2022, where he enjoyed a successful spell at Ewood Park. Douglas, who played with the midfielder at Rovers, believes Rothwell should be playing higher up the pitch for the Royal Blues.

Speaking on the Open Goal, Keeping the Ball on the Ground podcast, he said: “they’ve (Rangers) brought in some new personnel, but I don’t really think they’re getting the best out of some of them. I played with Rothers (Joe Rothwell) at Blackburn, he was the quickest guy on the planet with the ball, so good in the pockets.

“But now I see him at Rangers dropping deep and getting the ball off the defence and starting attacks. They’re playing him out of position. He needs to be the one receiving the ball in the pockets from that kind of player. Don’t get me wrong he can do a job there but to get the most effectiveness out of his game, I think you need him in the pockets.”

Rothwell has potential to be Rangers success

When quizzed by host Si Ferry if Douglas thought Rothwell is good enough to be successful at Ibrox, he responded: “yes, he’s technically very good but it’s not just one player, that’s the problem at Rangers, you need good players round about you to get the best out of each other and at the moment I don’t think they’ve got that sync.”

Despite coming to Rangers with high expectations from a promoted English Championship side, Rothwell has shown glimpses but has largely struggled with form and fitness in a Rangers jersey. After being brought on as a sub against Hearts, the 30-year old looked like he could be the catalyst to get Rangers back into the game, but went off 20 minutes later with an injury.

Perhaps, as Douglas says, Rothwell being played out of position is contributing to his poor form, as Rangers fans are yet to witness him picking the ball up ‘in the pockets’. If he was to play higher up, it could help Russell Martin accommodate playing Nico Raskin in the number six role, however the Belgian still appears to be out of favour with the Gers boss.