Here is how we rated the Rangers players against Club Brugge in the second leg of their Champions League play-off.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers were embarrassed against Club Brugge in the second leg of their Champions League play-off, losing 6-0 on the night and 9-1 on aggregate, crashing into the Europa League

Hamza Igamane forcing a move after refusing to come on as a sub, three wins from nine, a lamented style of play and fans already showing their discontent. Pick a footballing issue, Russell Martin probably has it at Rangers currently in the early days of his head coach reign which some are already wondering is over before its started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Losing the first leg of this one 3-1 put the Light Blues at Ibrox up against it ahead of a rematch with Belgian opposition on their own patch. With Celtic to come at the weekend, the tests aren’t getting any easier, with the minimum fans demanded out of this one being a performance to get behind, even if it was to be the Europa League again this term.

One positive was they lasted more than three minutes without conceding a goal, like they did in the first leg. The bad news was they still conceded after five through Nicolo Tresoldi and Max Aarons’ red card three minutes set the table for an almighty collapse. If fans thought the first half stinker last week was bad enough, the sequel was bigger and far more disastrous. Martin refused to shut up shop and it proved a clanger.

Joaquin Seys got a double, Hans Vanaken and Alexsandar Stankovic all netted within the first half and Christos Tzolis made it six just five minutes into the second half. Their only saving grace was their opponents showing mercy and beginning to lessen the tempo and make subs, as only goalkeeper Jack Butland stopped this entering cricket score territory.

The pressure was already on Martin. After this, he’s right under it and how long he lasts has now been lurched into unknown territory, with many fans already underwhelmed by his appointment. How he’s started has only ingrained those fears, as Celtic come to Ibrox this weekend looking to go nine clear of their rivals, after just four Premiership games. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players in Belgium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Butland - 6/10

A one-man barrier as the defence in front of him imploded. Some outstanding saves and without him this could have been an all-timer embarrassment in terms of scoreline. Best player by a mile was the keeper who conceded six, says it all.

Max Aarons - 2/10

Given the nod ahead of captain James Tavernier amid criticised performances and Brugge were past him with brutal effect inside five minutes and no idea what he’s doing for sending off after just eight minutes. Clearly denied a goalscoring opportunity. A tough start at Ibrox gets worse.

John Souttar - 3/10

Started as skipper on the night but left getting battered by attack after attack. A few last ditch efforts but overall part of defence that shipped six.

Nasser Djiga - 2/10

Returned to XI ahead of Emmanuel Fernandez but beaten far too easy for first goal. Nowhere at the corner and Brugge started targeting him. After decent start, really started to toil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayden Meghoma - 2/10

Fast paced start to life at Ibrox continues. Booked inside a few minutes for a silly foul and zero communication to alert Djiga to danger moments later. Young and on the inexperienced side so still developing, but looked a fish out of water here and was totally exposed.

Joe Rothwell - 2/10

Not sure what the midfielder is supposed to be doing. Didn’t anchor the midfield and didn’t contribute going forward, albeit this performance has to be caveated with red card. Subbed at the half

Lyall Cameron - 3/10

Another by-passed as Brugge waltzed past the Rangers midfield. Perhaps thrust into a regular role at Rangers too soon, another that looked up against it at this level. Fifth comes with his man running off him.

Thelo Aasgaard - 2/10

Moved out of false nine into midfield. Not much better, speed of game was totally different ball game to what he’s been used to at clubs like Luton Town in the EFL. Another axed at the break

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Djedi Gassama - 3/10

Nothing to write about in attacking sense and fourth goal happens as he just totally switches off. Subbed at break.

Danilo - 3/10

Picked ahead of Nico Raskin but beaten for the second goal. Can’t judge attacking performance

Oliver Antman - N/A

Brugge breezed past him in build up to the opener and then the sacrifice after Aarons’ red card. Head in hands stuff for him and impossible to rate.

James Tavernier - 3/10

Skipper threw on in emergency circumstances but could not stem the tide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohamed Diomande - 3/10

Brugge ran off him for the sixth strike. Joined a sinking ship

Nico Raskin - 3/10

Belgian international subbed on at 5-0 down in front of a Belgian crowd, having just watched a midfield horror show. What must he be thinking?

A total hospital pass throwing a developing talent into a game like this with the state it was in.

Got half an hour but at 6-0 down, what do you expect from him?