The North Macedonian international will become the 11th summer arrival at Ibrox this weekend

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are poised to sign former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski ahead of Sunday’s Old Firm derby after a multi-million pound fee with Girona was agreed.

The North Macedonian international will join the Ibrox side for initial fee of £2.6m that could rise to £4.2m with add-ons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old was a star performer during his two seasons at Pittodrie between 2022 and 2024. He scored 44 goals in 98 games for the Dons and became a firm favourite among the club’s fanbase before moving to the La Liga outfit.

However, the towering hitman has struggled to establish himself as a regular in Spain, making only 23 appearances across all competitions and scoring four goals.

He managed to help Girona avoid relegation last season as they finished just above the drop zone in 16th place - one point ahead of Leganes.

Rangers view Miovski as a ready-made replacement for Lille-bound Hamza Igamane and someone who can add a different dimension to head coach Russell Martin’s attacking options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capped 31 times for his country, Miovski will create a slice of history by becoming the first player to pull on the Light Blues jersey while also representing Macedonia after ex-Gers youngster--turned actor Bajram Fetai won four caps for his nations after departing Glasgow.

...

....