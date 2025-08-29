Ibrox officials approach Premier League club over loan-to-buy deal for Portuguese centre-forward

Rangers have held preliminary talks with Premier League side Everton over a loan deal for Youssef Chermiti with an option-to-buy the striker.

The Portuguese forward has struggled for regular game time at Goodison Park and Light Blues officials have reportedly ‘made contact’ with the Toffees to enquire about the 21-year-old’s potential availability.

Chermiti is well known by Ibrox sporting director Kevin Thelwell, who previously helped to sign him from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth around an initial €12.5 million (£10.8m) back in 2023.

The frontman has been hampered by various injury issues during his time on Merseyside, making just 24 senior appearances in total and failing to get off the mark for Everton.

He’s now searching for minutes elsewhere after falling out of the first-team picture under David Moyes. And Thelwell is understood to be keen on bringing Chermiti up to Glasgow in an attempt to reignite his career.

Rangers-linked striker sees Everton exit cover broken by David Moyes

Moyes confirmed his reason for leaving the player out of his squad for Everton’s third round Carabao Cup victory over Mansfield Town on Wednesday, admitting: “There might be a chance that he leaves.”

The Rangers Review confirmed last weekend that Chermiti was ‘under consideration’ by head coach Russell Martin in his quest to add more firepower up front. Should he finalise a move to Govan, there is likely to be movement in the opposite direction.

Hamza Igamane’s imminent £10.4m exit to French side Lille is on the brink of completion, while Cyriel Dessers’ future remains uncertain as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract next summer.

Rangers turfed out an offer from AEK Athens for the much-maligned frontman earlier in the window after setting an asking price in the region of £5m that has yet to be met by suitors. He is now attracting interest from fellow Greek outfit Panathinaikos.