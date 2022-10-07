The 29-year-old reckons the atmosphere at Anfield has nothing over Light Blues supporters at Ibrox.

Borna Barisic is adamant Rangers can still achieve a third place finish in Group A and secure Europa League knockout football this season.

The Croatian full-back is confident his team mates can end their Champions League group stage campign on a high, having found the step up to Europe’s top table tough going in recent weeks.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have failed to get off the mark so far in the competition after suffering three consecutive defeats, conceding nine goals and scoring none in matches against to Ajax (4-0), Napoli (3-0) and Liverpool (2-0).

Barisic, who was given the difficult task of keeping tabs on Mohamed Salah at Anfield on Tuesday night, believes a third-place finish is still a realistic target to aim for.

Rangers host Liverpool at Ibrox next week before a daunting trip to Naples and the Glasgow giants know they must take something from either match to ensure they still have Europa League football up for grabs by the time Ajax visit Govan in November.

Barisic said: “The next game will be important. When we play at home it will be a little bit easier.

“In the second half in Liverpool we played much better. Maybe they didn’t press too much, but if we keep the ball for a little bit longer it is easier for us to play.

“I also think that we can press them better. They are a top team, but we are growing, we are learning and I think we will be much better at Ibrox.

“It is our home, our crowd. They are a 12th player for us. It is still the best by far for me.

“With all due respect to everyone, I thought Anfield had a good atmosphere. But for me personally, not just because I am playing at Rangers, it wasn’t better than Ibrox.

“Maybe it’s because I have played in so many big games, played on so many big nights, but for me Ibrox is the best still. But all these teams play in front of away crowds, in front of 50,000, 60,000 people. They are used to it.

“We will fight to the end and try to go at least into the Europa League. I believe it will be easy to pick ourselves up.

“Liverpool are one of the best teams in the world, but we have two feet on the ground. THe biggest thing is that we grow as a team in the Champions League.