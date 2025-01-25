Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another Rangers exit has been sealed this January transfer window.

A Rangers loan transfer exit has been sealed after a multiple club chase for his signature.

The Ibrox club have started to steer away from a ‘B’ team model when it comes to players emerging onto their first team scene. It’s been a promising week for young stars at the club with Bailey Rice and Findlay Curtis impressing vs Man Utd.

Others have left the club on a loan basis to gain experience. Robbie Fraser has made a move to Livingston and Cole McKinnon has joined Ayr United, both on loan until the end of the season. Alex Lowry has joined Wycombe Wanderers on a permanent deal and now another exit is confirmed.

Centre forward Josh Gentles has joined League One side Alloa Athletic on a loan deal until the end of the season. A Welsh youth international, he scored the winner in last campaign’s Youth Cup final against Aberdeen and has been marked as a promising talent within Ibrox.

Alloa boss Andy Graham said: “Josh is one that a few different clubs were after so it was great he decided to come to Alloa to hopefully showcase his talents. He will bring something different to the strikers already here which we felt was important to have for the rest of the season.”

Speaking in November 2024, Gentles declared his ambition to become a Rangers regular. He told RTV: “I was playing at St Mirren when I was younger and I moved to Rangers when I was about 7. I was playing a year above my age group at St Mirren but coming to Rangers was still a big jump up in terms of standard and it’s about 10 years I’ve been at the club now.

“When I was younger I worked with top coaches like Drew Todd, Malky Thomson, Jim McNee and Greg Statt and the last few years I have been with Cameron Campbell and Stevie Smith. It has been great to learn from all of them. The training ground is a great place to develop and I love coming in every day to work hard. You can’t ask for any better than here.

“The facilities are amazing, the coaching staff are great and everything about this place makes you want to work as hard as you can every day. I am a good technical player, I am tidy on the ball and I can score goals and getting the winner in the Youth Cup Final last season against Aberdeen was a great experience.

“Hampden has a huge pitch and there were a lot of fans there so it was a great to be involved in such an important match. It was a proper game and I was proud to be part of it. It was end-to-end stuff and we did well to come back from a goal down to win. Mason Munn had a great game in goals and we had to dig deep to get the result but it was a fantastic feeling to lift the trophy after the match.

“Everything is here for me to develop and the club looks after us so well. Coaching, Sports Science, Health & Wellbeing – everything is here for the young players to progress and I feel I am doing that. Scoring the winning goal in the Scottish Youth Cup last season and scoring in the final of the under-16s SFA CAS (Club Academy Scotland) Cup are two of my playing highlights with Rangers so far and I’ve also had the chance to train with the first-team.

“I’ve done it a few times now and you can feel the step up in terms of speed and quality right away. It was also great to have Brian Gilmour when I was round there, he was with the Academy before, of course, and he gives all the young players good advice and tells us what to expect.

“You have to be on it all the time and match the intensity of established players. I am on a journey and it will not come easily but one day I want to play for the first-team and do as well as I can here. I’ve had a great grounding so far with the Academy. I am working hard and training to a good standard every day and I will keep doing that and try to earn my chance with the first-team. I am still young but you have to be ambitious.”