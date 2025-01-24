Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Rangers player has been the subject of a West Ham United transfer rumour.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rumours linking a current Rangers player to West Ham United are beginning to intensify.

The Light Blues are poised for a number of exits in the winter transfer window. Kieran Dowell, Rabbi Matondo and Cyriel Dessers are all in the frame for a January move but another star has their long-term future to worry about in the summer window at the end of this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vaclav Cerny has shone at Rangers on loan from Wolfsburg in Germany but despite that, “his return to VfL is extremely unlikely” according to Kicker. That opens up the chances of another move and West Ham have been touted as a possible option.

Talk of Graham Potter’s side emerged earlier this month. Now the German outlet claim “If things continue to be successful for the Czech in Scotland, he can hope for a good income in the summer, especially since clubs from the Premier League, such as West Ham United, are already said to be interested in the wingman.”

Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson, however, isn’t quite sure Cerny making a step to West Ham and the Premier League would be such a good idea. He told Ibrox News: “If I’m being totally honest, I think he’s be found out a little bit. He’s fortunate in that in this Rangers side, they dominate the ball for most part.

“In England, that won’t be the case. He’s a guy who drifts in and out of games. He can be terrific on his day, but I’m not sure he’d give the consistency teams would need. Without being too cruel, he’s a nice player on the ball and his record is pretty good up here, but to move up a standard in the Premier League – or Serie A, Ligue 1, LaLiga – I’m not sure he’d have that same impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Would he be a massive loss to Rangers? I’m not so sure. To tell the truth, he’d find it tough down in England.”

There was concern for Rangers and Cerny in a Europa League defeat to Manchester United. He trudged off the park with a suspected muscle injury. Boss Philippe Clement said with Connor Barron and Leon Balogun also exiting the match with injuries: "In the circumstances, with all the injuries and players that we missed, I'm very proud of what the team showed and their mentality.

"We missed eight players today who could've been in our starting XI. So, that's a lot. Then we had to make two changes at half time and we put players out of position also. It's a group who wants to work and stick to the plan and do everything for the colours of the club. I cannot ask more than what they gave."