The latest dose of Rangers and Celtic themed transfer headlines.

It’s set to be a frantic end to the transfer window in Glasgow with Rangers and Celtic standing primed for activity.

Philippe Clement’s side have made one move so far in the form of Lille defender Rafael Fernandes on loan until the end of the season. They are also braced for interest in a number of players on the fringes which could free up funds for more swoops.

Business at Celtic is lurching from the sheer disappointment in the exit of a club hero in Kyogo, to jubilation of news that Jota is on his way back to Parkhead. Then there’s talk of Kieran Tierney also coming into the Celtic fold.

With all that said, here are the latest transfer headlines with Rangers and Celtic flavours.

Ange sack claim

It’s been a rocky second season in charge of Tottenham for ex-Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. His side have clinched progress in the Europa League and are in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, but Premier League form has dipped under a mounting injury crisis. Former Spurs keeper Paul Robinson claims to have heard of a rift in the dressing room with regards whether or not to sack the man who brought five trophies to Celtic.

He told Football Insider: “If they’re out of the League Cup, out of the FA Cup and they fall out of the Europa League, then there’s a problem. They’re sat 15th in the Premier League at the moment, with 12 defeats this season. I’ve always said I like him, I like the way he speaks and I like his honesty, but we’re in a results business.

“You wonder where the backing in the boardroom is coming from. I hear it’s split in the boardroom as to a decision on the manager’s future. No other manager gets this long. You can go on all day about the injuries, but surely you’ve got to be a little bit more versatile and play in a different way. You have got to get results. He’s bang under pressure.

“When the cameras start turning on Daniel Levy, as we said, we know what happens. If those competitions all of a sudden get taken away and Tottenham are still in 15th with a fourth-worst defeats record in the league, he’s bang under pressure.”

Lampard’s Rangers vow of silence

Rabbi Matondo is one player linked with the Rangers exit door. There have been a clutch of English Championship sides linked with him and one of them is Coventry City but a deal is said to have hit the brakes over bonus payments. Matondo has been with Rangers since the 22/23 season and new Coventry boss Frank Lampard reportedly wants him in.

But he took the silent option when addressing possible transfer business at his latest presser. He said: “No, not at this period in time. There’s nothing I can tell you that’s imminent. I’m not going to speak about that one today. He’s a Rangers player and I think it’s respectful to not speak about that one at this point.”