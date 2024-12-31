Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news as January window time appears.

It’s that time of the year again - the January transfer window is here for Rangers and Celtic to make additions to their squad.

Both managers will have their minds fixed on derby day this Thursday so rumours may not be on the agenda for now. But fans have started to create a buzz over who could come in over the next month.

Celtic have asserted themselves as heavy favourites for the title and have a bulky bank balance should they want to spend. Rangers meanwhile are the chasing team and need major surgery if they are to have a chance of catching their rivals.

Some transfer chat has started to emerge early doors in January. Here are some early headlines.

Gers talent departing update

It’s been claimed in some quarters in England, as shared by the Daily Record, that Rangers player Robbie Fraser could be on the move from Ibrox, with Portsmouth the suitor. It’s been claimed down south that the defender is ‘close to agreeing a deal’ with sources citing “Rangers could receive a fee of up to £200,000 for Fraser, who skippered the club's B team to glory in the Glasgow Cup earlier this month.” He’s made five senior Light Blues appearances. Portsmouth boss John Mousinho said to The News: “No, nothing in that, nothing in that.”

Celtic star on the move

Odin Thiago Holm has cut a periphery figure at Celtic this season but could now be on the way out, 18 months on from joining in a £3million deal. The Scottish Sun report that MLS side LAFC are ‘keen’ to sign the midfielder and that he is poised to make a move Stateside on loan. He’s still contracted to Celtic until 2028 and so far, Holm has appeared 16 times.