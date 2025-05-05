Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Celtic icon went on his latest Rangers trolling mission by asking if they have the Glasgow bragging rights following the 1-1 draw at Ibrox

The result means the Light Blues have taken seven points off their bitter rivals this season and are unbeaten in their last three Old Firm derbies, albeit they find themselves 17 points behind the Hoops in the Premiership table and will end the campaign with no silverware.

After the final whistle, Sutton took to X to give his verdict on the result and sarcastically pondered if Rangers now have the Glasgow bragging rights, writing: “Maybe another moral victory for Rangers?”

Brendan Rodgers’ side will be delighted to have two trophies locked away in the cabinet and are on course to complete a historic Treble later this month when they face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final. However, they have struggled against their arch rivals this term, losing 3-0 at Ibrox earlier the campaign before going down 3-2 at Celtic Park in March.

But former Celtic striker Sutton’s tongue-in-cheek comment quickly went viral and sparked heated debate among both sets of supporters on social media. The 'moral victory' comment was used previously by ex-Gers manager Philippe Clement as he celebrated a 3-3 draw in April 2024 following their League Cup final defeat on penalties back in December.

Chris Sutton questions if Rangers can claim derby bragging rights

Rangers resurgence in the fixture prompted Sutton to then ask BBC Radio 5Live pundit Robbie Savage on the 606 Football Phone In show whether the blue half of the city can actually claim the high ground.

Opening the conversation, Sutton said: “I was at the Glasgow derby. It was a 1-1 draw Rob, I don’t know whether you watched the game. Here’s an incredible stat for you - Barry Ferguson hasn’t won a home game since he’s been Rangers manager.

Savage replied: “Really?”

Sutton responded: “That’s incredible isn’t it? When you think about that. Here’s another for you - Rangers have got the better of Celtic in the league games this season. They’ve taken 7 points from them. So going into the summer, do they have the bragging rights?

Savage hit back with: “No, Celtic do. They’re champions.”

Sutton commented: “Okay. Just wanted to put that out there.”