The former Sky Sports pair had an Old Firm themed debate ahead of their Premier League coverage.

Richard Keys plus Andy Gray have been left debating Rangers vs Celtic - with an unpopular opinion cast on a guard of honour.

The former Sky Sports pair were looking back after a 1-1 draw in the fourth and final Premiership affair of this season. With the title already wrapped up by Celtic, their was talk of Rangers making a shock call on home soil by handing their arch rivals applause while walking out onto the pitch, a courtesy afford to Premier League champions Liverpool by Chelsea later in the day.

Nothing of the sort played out north of the border but Keys and Gray reckon there should have been some gratitude shown, and it could come back to bite Rangers. Here is how the debate played out as the pair prepared for Chelsea vs Liverpool on beIN Sports.

Richard Keys and Andy Gray debate on Old Firm

Keys: “They got it done last week. They will receive a guard of honour today. There's been a lot of controversy about that. It's not statutory.

Gray: Is it not?

Keys: “No, I think it's a modern trend and I think it's nice. But you know why I'm going to mention it? Because obviously, at Ibrox today...

Gray: “Well, what you got to say?

Keys: “Rangers refused to give Celtic a guard of honour.

Gray: “I don't think we were asked. I don't think we were asked.

Keys: “I think you're damned if you don't. And you are praised if you do. I know it's a really difficult one for Rangers. Because it's Celtic but I like to think the Toffees would have formed a guard of honour for Everton (for Liverpool.)”

Gray: “No, I don't know about that. I'm just trying to think back. When we won the league, did we get a guard of honour...

Keys: “It wasn't something that happened in those days. I'm sure I've seen here United were given a guard of honour by Chelsea at one time. I'm pretty certain that happened. And I think it's... nice is a horrible word. It's the right thing to do. Depending again on when the titles won, you win it early, you're going to find yourself three or four teams.”

Gray: No, you get it once. Come on. Liverpool don't expect that after today, do they, again?

Keys: “Well, yeah, they probably will. How many games have they got left? Three. So they'll be on the road again, won't they? So it's courteous, isn't it?

Gray: “No. Well, why don't we present them with a trophy every week then?

Keys: “Well, I think the trophy should have been presented last week.

Gray: “No, every week.

Keys: “Get that done. and if you want the official ceremony to be done on the end of the season, fine. But get it done. Arsenal, it's their turn next. They'll probably give Liverpool a guard of honour as well. You'll be accused of being...

Gray: Petty?

Keys: “Yes but I'm kind of trying to protect Rangers in this conversation as well, because I do understand the depth...

Gray: “I'm not sure. I'm sure there's more to the story than you're telling me.

Keys: “I just think if Rangers had said, we're going to do the right thing, it wouldn't be an issue.

Gray: “No, I think we should have done it. I do. Yeah, get it done, get it dusted, then go beat them. That's fine.

Keys: “Yes, because these things do tend to come back and bite you, don't they?

Gray: “They might do. We should have done it. It is difficult. It's at Ibrox, I know that. As Difficult as that would be, we should have done it.”

Brendan Rodgers and Barry Ferguson on guard of honour

Speaking pre match on whether he expected to get a guard of honour off Rangers, the Celtic boss said: “It’s not in the rules that you have to do it. And I think that when it’s two teams and the rivalry is so emotional, it’s always difficult for the team that comes up short. I’m relaxed either way on it. I’m a little bit of a traditionalist where, there’s a lot of things going out of our game over on these isles that’s moving away from the traditions of the great managers and people that ran our game and were successful in our game.

“I always think showing that humility to the other team, no matter the rivalry, it’s a mark of respect. But like I said, Celtic-Rangers, it’s an emotional rivalry. And if you’re up short and you come up short quite a lot, then it can be a challenge for you to justify that to supporters. Like I said, I’m a traditionalist and these are things that have been in our game for many years but I’m relaxed about it.”

Interim Rangers manager Barry Ferguson said: “I’ve been asked quite a few times about this, it’s never happened in the past. I don’t know why there’s always a big clamour about a guard of honour. It’s never happened whether it’s Celtic, whether it’s Rangers, and I think it will always just remain that way. Celtic are champions for a reason, because they have been the most consistent throughout the season, we haven’t, but in terms of a guard of honour, I don’t see that.”