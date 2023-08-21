Brentford star Ivan Toney rejected Celtic and Rangers transfers over ‘main guy’ fears

Ivan Toney talked Steven Bartlett through the highs and lows of his career on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

Banned Brentford star Ivan Toney rejected moves to Rangers and Celtic before joining the West London club in 2020.

The talisman has earned a reputation as one of the continent's most prolific strikers since then with 68 goals in 124 appearances for the Bees but could have been finding the net in the Scottish Premiership.

Toney sat down with Steven Bartlett on The Diary of a CEO podcast to tell all about his betting scandal but also took the Dragons Den star through his career and journey to the top.

Having failed to make an impact at Newcastle United over a three-year spell littered with loan moves, Toney joined Peterborough United in 2018 where he was prolific in League One. The star's form turned the heads of clubs across the UK including Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers.

Toney said: "I did speak to other clubs [before joining Brentford]. I went up to Rangers and spoke with the manager there which was Steven Gerrard at the time. We spoke a bit but then they had two strikers at the time and were looking for another one. I think the formation they played was with one striker, so I'd have been something like third choice.

"We went to Celtic and spoke to them and it was the same there. At the time when I was moving, I wanted to be the main guy, the crucial thing was playing games. I wanted to be the main man up front. When I spoke to the manager at Brentford he said I'd be the main guy and he didn't see anyone taking my spot."

Toney hasn't featured for Brentford this season as he serves an eight-month ban for 232 breaches of the Football Association's betting rules. The striker was also ordered to pay a £50,000 fine earlier this year.

Ivan Toney wasn’t sure he’d be the ‘main guy’ in Glasgow (Image: Getty Images)

During the podcast, Toney shared his frustrations with how the FA process was carried out, theorising that the governing body announced the investigation before the World Cup so that Gareth Southgate wouldn't include the player in his squad.

Toney said: "I'm not too aware of all this stuff but I feel it was a bit of a coincidence when they decided to bring it all out. I'm banned now but the biggest punishment for me was missing out on playing at the World Cup. I felt hurt. I felt down.